Bitcoin's market capitalization now stands at $1.25 trillion

By Akash Pandey 10:50 am Mar 04, 202410:50 am

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed 2.55% over the last 24 hours, trading at $63,632.14. It is 23.49% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 1.31% from yesterday and is trading at $3,485.77. From last week, it is up 12.28%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $1.25 trillion and $418.52 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved?

BNB is trading at $415.02, which is 0.73% up from yesterday and a 7.54% rise from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.66 after falling 1.10% in the last 24 hours. It is 17.16% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.77 (up 0.96%) and $0.11 (up 11.35%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has gone up by 25.92% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $129.79 (down 0.33%), $9.77 (up 4.19%), $0.000022 (up 2.09%), and $1.1 (up 0.88%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 25.92% up, while Polka Dot has moved up by 24.61%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 135.85% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 10.71%.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24 hourly movement, the top gainers are Pepe, Bonk, Fantom, Axelar, and JasmyCoin. They are trading at $0.0000066 (up 51.54%), $0.000033 (up 34.51%), $0.66 (up 29.48%), $2.43 (up 19.11%), and $0.022 (up 18.02%), respectively.

Stable tokens

How have the popular stablecoins performed?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.01%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $414.9990 (up 3.39%), respectively.

Data

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Bitcoin SV, Axie Infinity, Bitcoin Cash, Sei, and Arbitrum. They are trading at $106.32 (down 12%), $10.34 (down 9.34%), $460.34 (down 7.56%), $0.88 (down 6.97%), and $2 (down 6.87%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $42.45 (down 3%), $20.30 (down 4.62%), $12.46 (down 1.96%), $13.22 (down 3.11%), and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively.

NFT

Check out top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $13.22 (down 3.10%), $3.30 (down 0.53%), $3.10 (up 4.18%), $7.52 (down 1.46%), and $2.34 (down 1.65%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.38 trillion, a 1.33% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $97.6 billion, which marks a 4.93% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.65 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.5 trillion three months ago.