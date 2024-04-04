Next Article

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Polygon

10:56 am Apr 04, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has lost 1.31% in the last 24 hours, trading at $65,501.77. It is down 5.95% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.90% from yesterday and now trades at $3,287.50. It is down 6.40% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $1,288 billion and $394 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $577.99, which is 3.72% more than yesterday and 1.59% lower from previous week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, falling 3.42% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 7.17% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 3.73%) and $0.11 (down 6.20%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana's price has decreased by 0.88% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $182.11 (down 3.2%), $8.34 (down 3.76%), $0.000022 (down 3.7%), and $0.88 (down 2.98%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 0.88% while Polka Dot is down 11.84%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 13.49% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 12.56%.

Data

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24 hourly movement, the top five gainers are Ethena, Bitget Token, Bitcoin SV, Monero, and BNB. They are trading at $0.99 (up 18.45%), $1.36 (up 14.72%), $93.70 (up 5.97%), $128.30 (up 4.55%), and $578.16 (up 3.72%), respectively.

Data

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are dogwifhat, Jupiter, Pepe, FLOKI, and Axelar. They are trading at $3.63 (down 10.34%), $1.52 (down 8.66%), $0.0000066 (down 8.39%), $0.00011 (down 7.36%), and $1.64 (down 6.82%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Uniswap, and Dai are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $46.28 (down 2.90%), $17.59 (down 2.76%), $18.01 (down 0.67%), $10.86 (down 0.18%), and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively.

NFT

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, Immutable, Render, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $17.94 (down 1.04%), $3.13 (down 5.90%), $2.71 (down 1.24%), $9.31 (down 3.51%), and $2.49 (down 4.07%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.48 trillion, a 0.56% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $101.2 billion, which marks a 23.18% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $2.38 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.64 trillion three months ago.