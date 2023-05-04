Business

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 04, 2023

The market capitalization of Ethereum is currently at $228.99 billion

Bitcoin has climbed up 2.09% in the past 24 hours, trading at $29,120.39. It is 0.07% higher than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 2.05% from yesterday to trade at $1,901.55. It is down 0.50% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $563.96 billion and $228.99 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $326.69, which is 1.04% more than yesterday and 2.11% lower than the previous week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, up 0.72% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.01% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.55%) and $0.077 (up 1.41%), respectively.

Solana has risen 2.14% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $22.32 (up 2.03%), $6.1999 (up 1.46%), $0.0000099 (down 2.28%), and $0.99 (up 2.91%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 2.14% up while Polka Dot has slipped 0.16%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 6.71% whereas Polygon has lost 0.89%.

Today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are WOO Network, Conflux, Fantom, Rocket Pool, and Curve DAO Token. They are trading at $0.22 (up 11.74%), $0.33 (up 8.77%), $0.44 (up 7.40%), $51.80 (up 7.17%), and $0.99 (up 5.79%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.01%) and $0.99 (up 0%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 0.54%).

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Sui, Toncoin, Huobi Token, MultiversX, and BitTorrent(New). They are trading at $1.42 (down 68.67%), $2.05 (down 2.47%), $3.25 (down 1.89%), $39.62 (down 1.53%), and $0.00000066 (down 1.52%), respectively.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $10.14 billion (up 32.15%) and $1.17 billion (up 23.77%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.55 billion which is up 10.61% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $17.12 (up 2.39%), $0.99 (down 0.03%), $29,093.39 (up 2.01%), $7.12 (up 2.26%), and $5.34 (up 1.48%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Stacks, The Sandbox, and Decentraland. They are currently trading at $5.84 (up 1.74%), $3.86 (up 0.98%), $0.77 (up 2.30%), $0.55 (up 2.40%), and $0.55 (up 2.44%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.2 trillion, a 1.14% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $42.04 billion, which marks a 19.52% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.17 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.09 trillion.