Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Tether, BNB, Dogecoin

By Pradnesh Naik 12:24 pm Nov 04, 202312:24 pm

Bitcoin has climbed 0.57% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $34,631.07. Compared to last week, it is up by 1.36%. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up by 1.92% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,827.72. From last week, it has soared 1.93%. Both tokens have a market capitalization of $676.41 billion and $219.86 billion, respectively.

Status of other popular cryptocurrencies today

BNB is trading at $230.32, a 0.58% increase from yesterday and 1.14% higher than last week. XRP's price today is $0.66 after moving up 2.96% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 12.1% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 3.97%) and $0.066 (up 1.95%), respectively.

Solana up by 25.65% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $40.65 (up 6.09%), $4.62 (up 2.67%), $0.0000077 (up 1.19%), and $0.66 (up 1.88%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 25.65% while Polka Dot has gained 10.09%. Shiba Inu is up 0.77% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 6.49%.

Today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are THORChain, Oasis Network, Trust Wallet Token, Arbitrum, and Neo. They are trading at $3.19 (up 12.96%), $0.066 (up 8.99%), $1.22 (up 6.56%), $1.04 (up 5.65%), and $10.08 (up 5.06%), respectively.

Where popular stablecoins stand today

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $1 (flat), and $1.002091 (up 0.11%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are PancakeSwap, Flow, Arweave, Solana, and Filecoin. They are trading at $1.49 (down 7.76%), $0.55 (down 5.72%), $6.01 (down 5.39%), $39.16 (down 4.65%), and $3.89 (down 3.78%), respectively.

Look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Chainlink, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, and Uniswap. They are trading at $10.76 (down 7.38%), $34,610.56 (down 2.82%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), $11.62 (down 5.27%), and $4.58 (down 3.4%), respectively.

Top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, Immutable, Render, and Axie Infinity are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.89 (down 4.84%), $0.66 (down 5.52%), $0.66 (down 1.81%), $2.17 (down 12.61%), and $5.31 (down 5.55%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global cryptocurrency market capitalization is $1.29 trillion, a 0.14% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $41.56 billion, which marks a 17.3% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.09 trillion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.16 trillion.