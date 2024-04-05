Next Article

The market capitalization of Bitcoin stands at $1,334 billion

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

By Akash Pandey 11:05 am Apr 05, 202411:05 am

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed 3.33% over the last 24 hours, trading at $67,614.60. It is 3.98% lower than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.02% from yesterday and is currently trading at $3,288.69. It is down 7.89% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $1,334.61 billion and $395.94 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

Movement of other popular cryptocurrencies

BNB is currently trading at $575.18, down 0.76% from yesterday and 6.09% from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.55 after moving up 3.01% in the last 24 hours. It is 5.77% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 1.05%) and $0.11 (down 0.20%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has gone down by 5.92% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $176.84 (down 3.12%), $8.33 (down 0.77%), $0.000022 (up 2.55%), and $0.88 (up 0.33%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 5.92%, while Polka Dot has fallen 11.98%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 13.5%, whereas Polygon has lost 10.81%.

Data

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24 hourly movement are Pendle, Bitcoin Cash, eCash, Mantle, and Ethereum Classic. They are trading at $6.25 (up 27.69%), $704.38 (up 11.84%), $0.000077 (up 11.70%), $1.39 (up 10.68%), and $33.04 (up 8.23%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.02%) and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Data

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Core, Wormhole, Jupiter, dogwifhat, and Bitget Token. They are trading at $2.34 (down 22.68%), $0.99 (down 15.44%), $1.35 (down 11%), $3.31 (down 9.15%), and $1.25 (down 7.58%), respectively.

DeFi

Check out the leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Uniswap, and Dai are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $45.65 (down 1.84%), $17.37 (down 1.28%), $16.97 (down 5.80%), $10.78 (down 1.11%), and $0.99 (flat), respectively.

NFT

Top 5 NFT tokens for the day

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, Immutable, Render, and Theta Network are among the most prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $16.97 (down 5.80%), $3.10 (down 0.43%), $2.71 (down 0.42%), $9.31 (down 0.13%), and $2.52 (up 0.68%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.55 trillion, a 2.81% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $96.9 billion, which marks a 4.25% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $2.52 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.68 trillion three months ago.