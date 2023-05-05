Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Dogecoin

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 05, 2023, 10:59 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down by 0.86% compared to last week

Bitcoin has risen 0.41% over the last 24 hours to trade at $29,245.19. It is down 0.91% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.20% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,898.48. It is down 0.86% compared to last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $566.77 billion and $228.62 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $325.89, which is 0.26% lower than yesterday and 0.45% down since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, up 0.11% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.45% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 0.01%) and $0.077 (down 0.71%), respectively.

Solana is down by 1.77% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $22 (down 1.26%), $6.4875 (up 4.64%), $0.000011 (up 5.78%), and $0.99 (down 1.01%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 1.77% down while Polka Dot has slipped 0.04%. Shiba Inu is down 0.38% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 2.13%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are Casper, Internet Computer, Toncoin, Trust Wallet Token, and Kava. They are trading at $0.066 (up 3.17%), $6.03 (up 3.14%), $2.09 (up 1.96%), $1.18 (up 1.85%), and $0.77 (up 1.78%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.01%) and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 1.14%).

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Sui, Stacks, Optimism, Mina, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $1.28 (down 9.56%), $0.77 (down 5.31%), $2.04 (down 4.63%), $0.66 (down 4.46%), and $1.91 (down 4.41%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $7.24 billion (down 29.28%) and $0.88 billion (down 24.64%), respectively. Kraken saw a volume of $0.52 billion which is down 10.80% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $17.06 (down 0.39%), $1 (up 0.04%), $29,249.55 (up 0.52%), $7.08 (down 0.65%), and $5.31 (down 0.51%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Stacks, and Decentraland. They are currently trading at $6.03 (up 3.10%), $3.79 (down 2.10%), $0.55 (down 0.50%), $0.77 (down 5.32%), and $0.55 (down 0.97%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.19 trillion, a 0.84% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $32.91 billion, which marks a 21.72% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.19 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.08 trillion three months ago.