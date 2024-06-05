Next Article

BNB is trading at $698, up nearly 11% from yesterday and over 16% up from last week

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, BNB

By Mudit Dube 11:02 am Jun 05, 202411:02 am

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed 2.73% in the past 24 hours, trading at $70,987.54. It is 3.43% higher than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 0.50% from yesterday and is trading at $3,791.13. From last week, it is down 1.93%. At present, Bitcoin and Ethereum have a market capitalization of $1,398 billion and $455 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $698.73, up 10.80% from yesterday and 16.20% up from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, up 0.87% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.69% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 0.48%) and $0.11 (up 2.39%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana is up by 0.88% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $172.82 (up 3.92%), $7.2 (up 2.65%), $0.000022 (up 6.54%), and $0.77 (up 1.15%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 0.88% up while Polka Dot has slipped 2.7%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 11.17% whereas Polygon has lost 2.33%.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24 hourly movement, the top gainers are FLOKI, Uniswap, ORDI, Stacks, and Toncoin. They are trading at $0.00033 (up 21.64%), $11.13 (up 16.97%), $54.73 (up 15.78%), $2.21 (up 11.56%), and $7.48 (up 10.86%), respectively.

Data

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Wormhole, Notcoin, Ethena, Flare, and Ronin. They are trading at $0.66 (down 7.52%), $0.022 (down 6.28%), $0.99 (down 3.93%), $0.022 (down 2.35%), and $3.10 (down 1.73%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $36.13 (up 3.34%), $17.87 (up 1.46%), $11.17 (up 17.30%), $12.36 (up 2.01%), and $1 (up 0.02%), respectively.

NFT

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Render, Immutable, Stacks, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $12.36 (up 2.01%), $10.52 (up 4.31%), $2.31 (up 0.98%), $2.22 (up 12.44%), and $2.17 (up 3.57%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.62 trillion, a 2.48% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $83.06 billion, which marks a 2.37% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.35 trillion, compared to $2.52 trillion three months ago.