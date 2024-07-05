In brief Simplifying... In brief Cryptocurrency prices have seen a significant drop, with BNB, XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, and others experiencing double-digit percentage decreases.

Tether Gold emerged as the top gainer, while Brett (Based), Core, Notcoin, Starknet, and ORDI were the biggest losers.

Despite the market fluctuations, the global crypto market cap has increased by 5.97% to $2.09 trillion, with a 29.73% surge in total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Solana is down 13.6% since last week

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

By Akash Pandey 11:14 am Jul 05, 202411:14 am

What's the story Bitcoin has shed 7.82% over the last 24 hours, trading at $54,287.39. It is 11.86% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 10.64% from yesterday and is trading at $2,886.98. From last week, it is down 16.32%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $1,139.07 billion and $347.17 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

Status of other popular cryptocurrencies

BNB is trading at $473.73, a 12.17% decrease from yesterday and 18.44% lower than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, down 12.19% in the last 24 hours. It is 15.34% down compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 15.97%) and $0.099 (down 15.09%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has gone down by 13.6% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $126.05 (down 7.81%), $5.17 (down 12.57%), $0.000011 (down 15.44%), and $0.44 (down 13.92%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 13.6%, while Polka Dot is down 17.19%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 22.82% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is down 20.81%.

Fluctuations

Gainers and losers of the day

Looking at the 24 hourly movement, the top gainer is Tether Gold. It is trading at $2,366.63 (up 0.22%). The biggest losers of the day are Brett (Based), Core, Notcoin, Starknet, and ORDI. They are trading at $0.11 (down 22.15%), $0.99 (down 22.11%), $0.0099 (down 20.62%), $0.44 (down 19.49%), and $27.56 (down 19.23%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is going on with the popular stablecoins?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (up 0.07%) and $1 (up 0.03%), respectively.

DeFi

These are the leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $22.93 (down 11.82%), $11.53 (down 13.32%), $1 (up 0.01%), $7.13 (down 13.90%), and $6.14 (down 13.73%), respectively.

NFT

Top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, and Immutable are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.15 (down 5.98%), $6.17 (down 13.33%), $6.25 (down 11.90%), $1.31 (down 13.23%), and $1.22 (down 15.44%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.09 trillion, a 5.97% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $95.34 billion, which marks a 29.73% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.62 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $2.55 trillion.