Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether
Bitcoin has shed 7.82% over the last 24 hours, trading at $54,287.39. It is 11.86% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 10.64% from yesterday and is trading at $2,886.98. From last week, it is down 16.32%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $1,139.07 billion and $347.17 billion, respectively.
Status of other popular cryptocurrencies
BNB is trading at $473.73, a 12.17% decrease from yesterday and 18.44% lower than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, down 12.19% in the last 24 hours. It is 15.34% down compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 15.97%) and $0.099 (down 15.09%), respectively.
Solana has gone down by 13.6% since last week
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $126.05 (down 7.81%), $5.17 (down 12.57%), $0.000011 (down 15.44%), and $0.44 (down 13.92%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 13.6%, while Polka Dot is down 17.19%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 22.82% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is down 20.81%.
Gainers and losers of the day
Looking at the 24 hourly movement, the top gainer is Tether Gold. It is trading at $2,366.63 (up 0.22%). The biggest losers of the day are Brett (Based), Core, Notcoin, Starknet, and ORDI. They are trading at $0.11 (down 22.15%), $0.99 (down 22.11%), $0.0099 (down 20.62%), $0.44 (down 19.49%), and $27.56 (down 19.23%), respectively.
What is going on with the popular stablecoins?
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (up 0.07%) and $1 (up 0.03%), respectively.
These are the leading DeFi tokens
DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $22.93 (down 11.82%), $11.53 (down 13.32%), $1 (up 0.01%), $7.13 (down 13.90%), and $6.14 (down 13.73%), respectively.
Top 5 NFT tokens today
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, and Immutable are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.15 (down 5.98%), $6.17 (down 13.33%), $6.25 (down 11.90%), $1.31 (down 13.23%), and $1.22 (down 15.44%), respectively.
Total cryptocurrency market capitalization
The current global crypto market cap is $2.09 trillion, a 5.97% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $95.34 billion, which marks a 29.73% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.62 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $2.55 trillion.