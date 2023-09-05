Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 05, 2023 | 11:05 am 3 min read

Bitcoin has slipped 1.14% in the past 24 hours to trade at $25,691.28. It is 1.43% lower than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.02% from yesterday to trade at $1,621.75. It has fallen 1.75% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $500.56 billion and $194.99 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $214.50, which is 0.46% lower than yesterday and 1.61% down since last week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after falling 0.93% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 2.54% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.43%) and $0.066 (down 0.18%), respectively.

Solana's price has decreased by 5.83% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $19.26 (down 2.75%), $4.24 (down 1.09%), $0.0000077 (down 3.35%), and $0.55 (up 1.25%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 5.83% while Polka Dot has declined by 7.91%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 8.13% of its value whereas Polygon has decreased 0.99%.

Check out the gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Stellar, SafePal, Synthetix, Polygon, and Conflux. They are trading at $0.11 (up 4.59%), $0.55 (up 3.62%), $2.17 (up 2.65%), $0.55 (up 1.19%), and $0.11 (up 0.98%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Take a look at the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Astar, Gala, Toncoin, KuCoin Token, and Shiba Inu. They are trading at $0.055 (down 5.42%), $0.011 (down 5.13%), $1.81 (down 4.33%), $3.89 (down 3.44%), and $0.0000077 (down 3.35%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.02%), $25,688.35 (down 1.17%), $9.75 (down 2.24%), $5.97 (down 2.07%), and $4.33 (down 3.01%), respectively.

Here are today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Tezos, Stacks, Axie Infinity, and The Sandbox are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.29 (down 0.53%), $0.66 (down 0.92%), $0.44 (up 0.32%), $4.50 (down 0.90%), and $0.33 (down 1.59%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.04 trillion, a 0.34% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $24.05 billion, which marks a 21.15% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.16 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.15 trillion three months ago.

