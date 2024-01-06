Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, BNB, Tether

By Pradnesh Naik 11:28 am Jan 06, 202411:28 am

Bitcoin's market capitalization stands at $860 billion today

Bitcoin has surged 0.62% in the past 24 hours to trade at $43,891.9. It is up by 4.47% compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 0.15% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,249.5. It is down by 2.32% from last week. Their current market capitalization stands at $860.07 billion and $270.4 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is currently trading at $306.93, down 4.75% from yesterday and 3.24% from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, down 0.74% in the last 24 hours. It is 7.85% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 4.18%) and $0.088 (down 1.37%), respectively.

Solana is down by 6.46% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $97.53 (down 3.38%), $7.26 (down 5.98%), $0.0000099 (down 1.19%), and $0.88 (down 2.36%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 6.46% down while Polka Dot has slipped 14.15%. Shiba Inu is down 7.79% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 14.25%.

Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Akash Network, Rocket Pool, Lido DAO, Osmosis, and OKB. They are trading at $2.97 (up 4.53%), $29.51 (up 3.25%), $3.27 (up 2.25%), $1.75 (up 1.97%), and $54.96 (up 0.25%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.01%), and $1.000921 (up 0.11%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Klaytn, Beam, Aptos, NEAR Protocol, and Render. They are trading at $0.11 (down 21.28%), $0.011 (down 13.23%), $9.47 (down 12.44%), $3.51 (down 11.59%), and $3.99 (down 10.83%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, or decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $35.76 (down 4.21%), $13.88 (down 1.98%), $12.97 (down 5.74%), $0.99 (up 0.02%), and $6.36 (down 1.43%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $13.56 (down 5.92%), $2.12 (down 1.06%), $1.67 (up 5.06%), $4.23 (down 5.02%), and $0.88 (down 3.99%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.67 trillion, a 0.78% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $73.56 billion, which marks a 0.91% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.6 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.08 trillion three months ago.