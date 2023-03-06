Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

Written by Mudit Dube Mar 06, 2023, 11:31 am 3 min read

Bitcoin has dropped 0.25% in the past 24 hours to trade at $22,360.96. Compared to last week, it is 4.70% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.67% from yesterday and is trading at $1,558.97. From the previous week, it is down 4.74%. Their market capitalization stands at $431.94 billion and $190.80 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $285.63, which is 1.76% less than yesterday and 6.87% lower than the previous week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after falling down 2.69% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 3.42% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.87%) and $0.077 (down 2.49%), respectively.

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.500 (down 2.28%), $6.4894 (down 0.10%), $0.000011 (down 3.75%), and $1.12 (down 1.94%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 6.11% while Polka Dot has risen by 2.27%. Shiba Inu is down 8.20% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 11.46%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24 hourly movement are Conflux, Maker, Synthetix, EthereumPoW, and Stacks. They are trading at $0.22 (up 4.52%), $936.46 (up 4.40%), $3.12 (up 4.06%), $3.56 (up 3.82%), and $0.77 (up 3.65%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0%), $0.99 (down 0%), and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 2.98%).

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are SingularityNET, Dash, Trust Wallet Token, Theta Network, and The Graph. They are trading at $0.44 (down 8.47%), $63.03 (down 6.79%), $1.29 (down 6.49%), $0.99 (down 5.26%), and $0.11 (down 5.18%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $8.22 billion (down 13.49%) and $0.64 billion (up 76.18%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.18 billion which is down 2.59% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Wrapped Bitcoin. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%), $15.96 (down 2.62%), $6.30 (up 0.57%), $6.85 (down 1.38%), and $22,348.50 (down 0.29%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like othe tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Among the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Decentraland, Flow, and Stacks. They are currently trading at $4.79 (down 1.27%), $5.30 (down 3.38%), $0.55 (down 2.77%), $1.02 (down 4.65%), and $0.77 (up 3.38%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.02 trillion, a 0.21% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $28.75 billion, which marks a 6.73% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.07 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $852.73 billion.