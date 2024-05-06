Next Article

Ethereum's market capitalization now stands at $376 billion

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

By Akash Pandey 11:18 am May 06, 202411:18 am

What's the story Bitcoin has surged 1.22% in the past 24 hours to trade at $64,098.23. It is 2.38% up compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 1.57% from yesterday and is currently trading at $3,136.76. It is down 1.97% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $1,256.08 billion and $376.59 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies?

BNB is trading at $590.83, up 1.40% from yesterday and 0.83% from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, up 1.27% in the last 24 hours. It is 5.26% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 0.24%) and $0.11 (up 1.74%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has gone up by 8.32% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $147.64 (up 2.04%), $7.27 (up 2.59%), $0.000022 (up 0.66%), and $0.77 (up 1.15%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 8.32%, while Polka Dot has gained 8.16%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 3.01% of its value, whereas Polygon is 2.16% up.

Data

Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24 hour movement are Worldcoin, Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, Render, and AIOZ Network. They are trading at $5.83 (up 15.70%), $2.40 (up 12.84%), $0.99 (up 11.87%), $9.97 (up 11.09%), and $0.77 (up 11.06%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the popular stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.03%) and $1 (down 0.02%), respectively.

Data

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are dogwifhat, Core, Nervos Network, Sei, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $3.28 (down 3.67%), $1.93 (down 2.36%), $0.011 (down 1.76%), $0.55 (down 1.38%), and $2.01 (down 1.28%), respectively.

DeFi

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap. They are trading at $37.55 (up 0.81%), $14.40 (up 1.19%), $13.12 (up 1.62%), $1 (up 0%), and $7.57 (up 1.56%), respectively.

NFT

Today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $13.12 (up 1.61%), $9.97 (up 11.10%), $2.30 (down 0.15%), $2.21 (up 0.83%), and $2.22 (up 3.62%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.36 trillion, a 0.46% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $49.88 billion, which marks a 9.08% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.53 trillion, compared to $1.64 trillion three months ago.