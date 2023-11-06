Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

By Sanjana Shankar 10:56 am Nov 06, 202310:56 am

Ethereum is up 5.12% since last week

Bitcoin has lost 0.79% in the last 24 hours, trading at $34,893.65. It is up 1.60% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.27% from yesterday and now trades at $1,878.76. It is up 5.12% from last week. Their market capitalization stands at $681.38 billion and $225.86 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $242.62, which is 0.23% higher than yesterday and 7.40% up since last week. XRP's price today is $0.66 after moving up 8.72% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is up 22.77%. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 2.75%) and $0.077 (up 1.92%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 22.55% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $40.18 (down 4.66%), $4.75 (down 0.77%), $0.0000088 (up 0.99%), and $0.66 (up 1.3%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is up 22.55% while Polka Dot has moved up by 10.76%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 1.83% of its value whereas Polygon is up 10.06%.

Here are the top gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Neo, PancakeSwap, KuCoin Token, OKB, and XRP. They are trading at $13.32 (up 17.58%), $2.31 (up 15.58%), $5.37 (up 13.73%), $52.84 (up 12.94%), and $0.66 (up 8.72%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $24000 (down 0.41%), respectively.

Take a look at the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Sui, Solana, Bitcoin SV, Frax Share, and Casper. They are trading at $0.55 (down 2.17%), $40.18 (down 4.66%), $49.52 (down 1.92%), $6.51 (down 1.88%), and $0.033 (down 1.34%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Chainlink, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, and Uniswap. They are trading at $12.18 (up 0.42%), $34,977.10 (down 0.21%), $0.99 (down 0.09%), $12.46 (up 1.72%), and $4.79 (up 0.37%), respectively.

Take a look at the top NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Axie Infinity are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.09 (up 0.81%), $0.99 (down 0.14%), $0.66 (up 3.31%), $2.41 (up 4.12%), and $5.88 (up 3.71%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.32 trillion, a 0.85% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $38.26 billion, which marks a 37.11% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.08 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.16 trillion three months ago.