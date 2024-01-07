Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Tether, BNB, Solana

Business 3 min read

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Tether, BNB, Solana

By Pradnesh Naik 11:21 am Jan 07, 202411:21 am

Trading at $2,248 today, Ethereum is down by 1.67% compared to last week

Bitcoin has surged by 0.17% in the past 24 hours to trade at $44,026.48. It is 4.25% up compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.26% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,247.69. It is down by 1.67% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $862.49 billion and $270.13 billion, respectively.

How other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today

BNB is trading at $307.53, a 0.23% decrease from yesterday and 4.2% lower than last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, falling 1.12% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 8.69% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 1.41%) and $0.088 (down 1.35%), respectively.

Solana has declined 7.04% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $94.67 (down 3.45%), $7.2 (down 1.17%), $0.0000099 (down 1.23%), and $0.88 (up 0.33%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 7.04%, while Polka Dot has fallen 12.7%. Shiba Inu has lost 7.98% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 12.34%.

Today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Akash Network, Conflux, Injective, Synthetix, and Toncoin. They are trading at $3.21 (up 13.67%), $0.11 (up 6.46%), $38.72 (up 6.13%), $3.45 (up 4.08%), and $2.18 (up 3.46%), respectively.

What is going on with popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.04%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $1.00115 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Sei, Astar, Celestia, Mina, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $0.66 (down 9.66%), $0.11 (down 8.88%), $14.63 (down 6.61%), $1.12 (down 6.48%), and $12.2 (down 6.15%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $34.81 (down 5.32%), $13.5 (down 4.66%), $12.19 (down 7.64%), $1 (down 0.01%), and $6.29 (down 1.95%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow. They are currently trading at $11.98 (down 9.85%), $1.99 (down 3.01%), $1.58 (down 2.7%), $3.77 (down 4.98%), and $0.88 (up 1.38%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.65 trillion, a 1.14% increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $45.88 billion, which marks a 37.62% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.59 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.1 trillion.