Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

Feb 07, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has gone up by 0.19% in the past 24 hours to trade at $42,888.74. Compared to last week, it is 0.06% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 2.07% from yesterday and is trading at $2,361.75. From last week, it is up 1.02%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $841.67 billion and $283.87 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $301.73, down 0.08% from yesterday and 1.58% from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, down 0.43% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.36% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 1.61%) and $0.077 (up 0.21%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has fallen 4.93% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $95.36 (down 0.11%), $6.72 (down 0.11%), $0.0000088 (down 0.55%), and $0.77 (up 1.05%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped 4.93% while Polka Dot has declined by 1.29%. Shiba Inu is down 2.93% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 1.25%.

Data

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Dymension, WOO, Pyth Network, Synthetix, and Kaspa are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $5.01 (up 25.33%), $0.33 (up 5.28%), $0.44 (up 4.47%), $3.23 (up 4.29%), and $0.11 (up 4.19%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (up 0.05%), $1 (down 0%), and $306.9900 (up 0.32%), respectively.

Data

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Monero, Frax Share, Flare, Chainlink, and Celestia. They are trading at $120.31 (down 27.59%), $9.15 (down 9.45%), $0.022 (down 7.26%), $18.20 (down 4.27%), and $17.23 (down 3.66%), respectively.

Rankings

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges.

DeFi

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap. They are trading at $33.77 (down 1.78%), $18.20 (down 4.28%), $11.97 (down 1.73%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $6.25 (up 1.75%), respectively.

NFT

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $12.17 (down 0.94%), $2.23 (down 3.05%), $1.52 (up 2.82%), $4.34 (down 2.60%), and $0.77 (up 2.82%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.66 trillion, a 1.17% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $44.15 billion, which marks a 0.55% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.65 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.33 trillion three months ago.