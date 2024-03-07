Next Article

Trading at $428 today, BNB is just over 3% higher than last week

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, BNB, Tether

By Pradnesh Naik 11:32 am Mar 07, 202411:32 am

What's the story Bitcoin has risen 2.22% over the last 24 hours to trade at $65,879.92. It is up by 5.60% in the last seven days. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 3.51% from yesterday and is currently trading at $3,784.22. It has increased 9.88% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $1.3 trillion and $454.07 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $428.30, a 6.15% increase from yesterday and 3.08% higher than last week. XRP's price today is $0.66 after moving up 3.78% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 4.40% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.77 (up 5.48%) and $0.11 (down 5.78%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has gone up by 12.52% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $138.63 (up 10.43%), $10.48 (up 11.52%), $0.000033 (down 8.08%), and $1.12 (up 8.08%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 12.52% while Polka Dot has risen by 23.03%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 134.83% of its value whereas Polygon is 8.89% up.

Data

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Fetch.ai, Render, NEAR Protocol, SingularityNET, and Flow. They are trading at $2.64 (up 44.61%), $9.71 (up 40.08%), $5.65 (up 36.55%), $1.14 (up 34.14%), and $1.38 (up 23.09%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $0.99 (flat), and $1 (up 0.20%), respectively.

Data

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Terra Classic, Bonk, Shiba Inu, BitTorrent (New), and eCash. They are trading at $0.00011 (down 10.57%), $0.000022 (down 9.71%), $0.000033 (down 8.88%), $0.0000011 (down 4.62%), and $0.000066 (down 4.42%), respectively.

DeFi

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $42.46 (up 6.91%), $19.90 (up 4.61%), $15.10 (up 4.77%), $15.09 (up 6.87%), and $0.99 (down 0.02%), respectively.

NFT

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $15.12 (up 6.71%), $3.22 (up 8.05%), $2.81 (up 3.68%), $9.70 (up 39.48%), and $2.90 (up 7.45%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.5 trillion, a 4.76% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $179.25 billion, which marks a 31.55% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.66 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.59 trillion.