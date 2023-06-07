Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

Jun 07, 2023

Bitcoin has gone up by 4.39% in the past 24 hours to trade at $26,910.15. Compared to last week, it is down 2.45%. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 3.58% from yesterday and now trades at $1,878.81. It is down 0.58% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $521.75 billion and $225.86 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $279.04, which is 0.75% higher than yesterday and 9.97% down since last week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after moving up 4.08% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is up 0.87%. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.60%) and $0.066 (up 4.31%), respectively.

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.16 (up 0.87%), $5.6459 (up 8.58%), $0.0000088 (up 1.76%), and $0.88 (down 2.90%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 4.33% while Polka Dot has gained 6.53%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 3.34% whereas Polygon has lost 10.36%.

Take a look at today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are Stacks, Pepe, Kava, Lido DAO, and Terra Classic. They are trading at $0.66 (up 14.19%), $0.000001166 (up 13.52%), $1.21 (up 10.25%), $2.36 (up 8.74%), and $0.00009976 (up 7.14%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.01%) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Take a look at today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Flare, Sui, Polygon, Cardano, and Decentraland. They are trading at $0.022 (down 3.86%), $0.77 (down 3.42%), $0.88 (down 2.97%), $0.33 (down 1.62%), and $0.44 (down 1.57%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $10.84 billion (up 2.37%) and $1.37 billion (up 6.35%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.72 billion which is down 9.04% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $14.62 (up 3.96%), $0.99 (down 0.04%), $26,923.16 (up 4.33%), $6.19 (up 1.97%), and $4.75 (up 0.63%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Render Token, and Stacks. They are currently trading at $4.38 (up 1.18%), $3.02 (up 3.03%), $0.55 (down 0.98%), $2.39 (up 3.73%), and $0.66 (up 14.20%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.09 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $48.3 billion, both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.19 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.02 trillion three months ago.