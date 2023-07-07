Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 07, 2023 | 11:18 am 3 min read

BNB is trading at $233, which is 2.71% lower than previous week

Bitcoin has lost 1.23% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $30,095.72. It is down by 2.77% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 2.98% from yesterday to trade at $1,854.38. It has dropped by 1.97% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $584.56 billion and $222.88 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $233.29, which is 2.70% less than yesterday and 2.71% lower than the previous week. XRP's price is $0.44 today, falling 1.95% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 2.62% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 1.58%) and $0.066 (down 2.52%), respectively.

Solana is up by 5.33% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $19.82 (up 2.18%), $5.08 (down 2.31%), $0 (down 3.57%), and $0.66 (down 0.99%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 5.33% while Polka Dot is down 1.16%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 4.76% whereas Polygon is 1.28% up.

Today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are eCash, Maker, Bitcoin SV, Solana, and Flow. They are trading at $0.0000033 (up 19.69%), $1,015.07 (up 6.06%), $43.17 (up 2.24%), $19.80 (up 2.17%), and $0.66 (up 1.77%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens over the past few weeks, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.01%) and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Fantom, WOO Network, ApeCoin, Lido DAO, and UNUS SED LEO. They are trading at $0.22 (down 10.74%), $0.22 (down 9.03%), $1.89 (down 8.76%), $1.91 (down 8.20%), and $3.66 (down 6.74%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $29,477.53 (down 3.26%), $12.52 (down 0.77%), $6.12 (down 2.88%), and $5.45 (up 1.36%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, The Sandbox, Tezos, and Immutable. They are currently trading at $4.08 (down 3.95%), $0.66 (down 3.47%), $0.44 (down 2.74%), $0.77 (down 2.27%), and $0.66 (down 4.18%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.17 trillion, a 2.17% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $44.31 billion, which marks a 40.18% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.13 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.18 trillion.

