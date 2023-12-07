Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

By Pradnesh Naik 11:15 am Dec 07, 202311:15 am

The current global cryptocurrency market capitalization stands at $1.59 trillion

Bitcoin has climbed 0.49% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $43,962.73. It is 15.64% higher than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.63% from yesterday and is trading at $2,265.71. From the previous week, it is up by 11.14%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $859.66 billion and $272.17 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $233.14, which is 0.59% more than yesterday and 1.97% higher than the previous week. XRP's price today is $0.66 after moving up 3.19% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 5.67% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 5.99%) and $0.099 (up 0.18%), respectively.

Solana has risen 5.32% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $63.58 (down 0.99%), $6.14 (up 3.55%), $0.0000099 (up 2.26%), and $0.88 (up 2.18%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 5.32% while Polka Dot has moved up by 18.74%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 18.64% of its value whereas Polygon is 9.75% up.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are BitTorrent (New), Beam, Helium, eCash, and Ethereum Classic. They are trading at $0.0000099 (up 80.32%), $0.011 (up 13.78%), $5.28 (up 13.67%), $0.000033 (up 10.58%), and $22.20 (up 10.03%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is generally tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $0.999467 (down 0.04%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Celestia, Stacks, Terra, Sei, and ORDI. They are trading at $9.99 (down 9.33%), $1.04 (down 8.45%), $1.05 (down 7.83%), $0.22 (down 7.56%), and $56.38 (down 6.89%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $26.44 (down 0.31%), $15.53 (down 1.41%), $1 (up 0.03%), $6.09 (down 1.56%), and $4.95 (down 4.82%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow. They are currently trading at $4.92 (down 2.13%), $1.37 (down 6.23%), $1.05 (down 13.38%), $3.82 (up 6.15%), and $0.77 (down 3.17%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.59 trillion, a 0.88% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $77.23 billion, which marks a 4.19% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.33 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.04 trillion three months ago.