Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 26, 2022, 11:12 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down 6.6% from yesterday and 9.1% from last week (Photo credit: QuoteInspector)

Bitcoin has lost 3.8% in the last 24 hours, trading at $21,129.82. It is down 5.7% compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 6.6% from yesterday and now trades at $1,427.39. It is down 9.1% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $404.38 billion and $171.51 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is currently trading at $244.18, down 4.8% from yesterday and 7.5% from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.33, down 3.3% in the last 24 hours. It is 8.2% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 4.8%) and $0.066 (down 5.1%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has fallen 17.5% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $36.05 (down 6.4%), $6.70 (down 5.9%), $0.000011 (down 8.2%), and $0.77 (down 9.0%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped 17.5%, while Polka Dot has declined by 12.6%. Shiba Inu has lost 12.7% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 19.9%.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24 hourly movement, the top gainers are Trust Wallet Token, Qtum, OKB, Pax Dollar, and USDD. They are trading at $0.99 (up 5.18%), $3.37 (up 2.56%), $14.86 (up 2.22%), $0.99 (up 0.16%), and $0.99 (up 0.11%), respectively.

Stable tokens How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.2%), $1 (down 0.3%), and $0.99 (down 0.4%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000099 (down 6.45%).

Data Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Lido DAO, Curve DAO Token, Synthetix, Quant, and NEAR Protocol. They are trading at $1.40 (down 13.53%), $1.18 (down 12.18%), $3.01 (down 9.40%), $87.44 (down 9.13%), and $3.74 (down 9.11%), respectively.

Rankings Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange, Binance and FTX saw 24-hour volumes of $14.06 billion (up 9.91%) and $1.93 billion (up 18.94%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $1.67 billion, which is up 35% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%), $20.71 (down 0.60%), $6.88 (up 0.56%), $21,110.65 (down 0.18%), and $6.38 (down 0.09%), respectively.

NFT Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Flow, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $5.92 (down 0.15%), $1.61 (down 0%), $0.88 (down 0.10%), $1.19 (down 0.02%), and $1.50 (up 0.20%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $978.52 billion, a 5.93% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $76.1 billion, which marks a 30.58% increase. The global crypto market cap was $965.08 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.87 trillion.