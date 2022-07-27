Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 27, 2022

Ethereum is down 6.9% from last week (Photo credit: QuoteInspector)

Bitcoin has dropped 0.2% in the past 24 hours to trade at $21,132.34. Compared to last week, it is 9.6% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.6% from yesterday and is trading at $1,436.61. From the previous week, it is down 6.9%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $403.72 billion and $172.17 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $252.45, which is 3.4% more than yesterday and 5.9% lower than the previous week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after falling down 0.3% in the last 24 hours. It is 10.2% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 2.0%) and $0.066 (up 0.5%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana's price has decreased by 19.7% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $36.08 (down 0.1%), $6.72 (up 0.2%), $0.000011 (up 2.0%), and $0.77 (up 0.7%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 19.7% down while Polka Dot has slipped 13.9%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 12.2% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is down 16.1%.

Data Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24 hour movement are TerraClassicUSD, Ethereum Classic, Monero, Qtum, and Quant. They are trading at $0.033 (up 12.48%), $25.31 (up 7.82%), $151.61 (up 6.98%), $3.53 (up 5.23%), and $92.47 (up 5.19%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (up 0.2%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000099 (up 3.49%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Convex Finance, Nexo, Uniswap, Curve DAO Token, and ApeCoin. They are trading at $6.03 (down 5.92%), $0.66 (down 5.60%), $6.61 (down 4.47%), $1.13 (down 4.37%), and $5.70 (down 3.94%), respectively.

Rankings Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and FTX recorded a volume of $11.48 billion (up 22.61%) and $1.67 billion (up 25.24%), respectively. Meanwhile, Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.37 billion, which increased 19.72% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink. They are trading at $1 (up 0.07%), $20.48 (up 1.01%), $21,118.66 (up 0.15%), $6.61 (up 1.07%), and $6.26 (up 0.83%), respectively.

NFT Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. ApeCoin, Flow, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.71 (up 0.96%), $1.56 (up 0.48%), $0.88 (up 0.83%), $1.17 (up 1.16%), and $1.54 (up 0.93%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $976.01 billion, a 0.26% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.29 billion, which marks a 12.9% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $941.72 billion, compared to $1.76 trillion three months ago.