Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano rates

Aug 01, 2022

Bitcoin has slipped 2.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $23,223.39. It is 2.7% higher than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.2% from yesterday and is trading at $1,680.26. From previous week, it is up 4.9%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $443.99 billion and $201.69 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $284.89, which is 3.0% down from yesterday and a 8.7% rise from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.33, down 2.8% in the last 24 hours. It is 5.8% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 3.1%) and $0.066 (down 2.7%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana is up by 3.8% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $42.55 (down 3.7%), $8.66 (up 4.3%), $0.000011 (down 0.1%), and $0.99 (down 5.1%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 3.8% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 16.7%. Shiba Inu has gained 4.1% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon is 2.8% up.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24 hourly movement are Filecoin, TerraClassicUSD, BitTorrent-New, Polkadot, and Kusama. They are trading at $9.87 (up 16.81%), $0.033 (up 10.28%), $0.0000011 (up 9.76%), $8.64 (up 3.83%), and $66.21 (up 3.30%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.2%), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (up 0.2%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 13.03%).

Data Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum Classic, Uniswap, Lido DAO, and Gala. They are trading at $29.51 (down 13.37%), $36.27 (down 11.68%), $8.31 (down 8.24%), $2.14 (down 8.01%), and $0.055 (down 7.58%), respectively.

Rankings Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hout volumes of Binance and FTX are $14.81 billion (up 9.15%) and $1.43 billion (up 13.99%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $1.28 billion which is up 22.17% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (down 0.03%), $23.41 (down 2.07%), $8.31 (down 0.62%), $23,182.27 (down 0.61%), and $7.62 (down 1.10%), respectively.

NFT These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. ApeCoin, Flow, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $6.78 (down 0.48%), $1.95 (down 1.13%), $0.99 (down 0.55%), $1.30 (down 0.37%), and $1.75 (down 1.07%), respectively.