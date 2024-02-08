Trading at $313 today, BNB is up by over 5% since last week

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, BNB, Tether, Solana

By Pradnesh Naik

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed 3.76% in the past 24 hours to trade at $44,551.47. Compared to last week, it is up by 5.96%. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 2.64% from yesterday and now trades at $2,425.69. It is up by 7.17% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $874.44 billion and $291.55 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $313.28, which is 3.69% higher than yesterday and 5.26% up since last week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after moving up 1.96% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 3.55% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 5.21%) and $0.088 (up 2.25%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana is up by 8.14% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $101.68 (up 6.13%), $6.94 (up 3.02%), $0.0000099 (up 5.38%), and $0.88 (up 5.01%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 8.14% while Polka Dot has gained 4.3%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 4.83% of its value whereas Polygon is 8.04% up.

Data

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are BitTorrent (New), Dymension, Kaspa, Celestia, and Manta Network. They are trading at $0.0000011 (up 29.04%), $6.02 (up 19.83%), $0.11 (up 18.51%), $19.55 (up 13.06%), and $2.85 (up 11.45%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to various real-world assets such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%), $0.99 (down 0.04%), and $1 (up 0.23%), respectively.

Data

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Pendle, WEMIX, Monero, and Pyth Network. They are trading at $2.99 (down 4.38%), $2.19 (down 4.02%), $123.91 (down 2.14%), and $0.44 (down 0.20%), respectively.

DeFi

These are the leading DeFi tokens for today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap. They are trading at $34.35 (up 1.04%), $18.20 (down 2.41%), $11.95 (down 0.65%), $1 (up 0.03%), and $6.25 (up 1.62%), respectively.

NFT

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are among the most prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $12.06 (down 2.57%), $2.25 (up 1.49%), $1.56 (up 2.88%), $4.37 (down 0.47%), and $0.77 (down 0.73%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.7 trillion, a 2.49% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $50.64 billion, which marks a 14.7% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.64 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.34 trillion.