Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Tether

Cryptocurrency prices: Today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Tether

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 03, 2022, 11:17 am 3 min read

Bitcoin is trading flat at $22,864.91

Bitcoin has not seen any noticeable gain or loss in the last 24 hours, trading flat at $22,864.91. It is up 7.89% compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 2.5% from yesterday and now trades at $1,616.99. It is up 12.4% from last week. The two tokens have a market capitalization of $437.44 billion and $194.01 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $283.76, a 2.7% increase from yesterday and is 14.0% higher than last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after falling 1.2% in the last 24 hours. It is 8.8% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 1.7%) and $0.066 (up 0.7%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has moved up by 6.6% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $38.63 (down 4.1%), $7.95 (up 2.3%), $0.000011 (up 1.9%), and $0.88 (up 3.2%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 6.6%, while Polka Dot's value has increased by 17.6%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 9.4%, whereas Polygon is 13.9% up.

Data Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24 hourly movement, the top gainers are Lido DAO, Optimism, Synthetix, Bitcoin Gold, and Oasis Network. They are trading at $2.27 (up 20.79%), $1.66 (up 18.25%), $3.79 (up 12.80%), $29.78 (up 10.31%), and $0.088 (up 9.59%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.1%), $1 (flat), and $1 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 1.20%).

Data Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Chiliz, Hedera, Solana, Theta Network, and Huobi Token. They are trading at $0.11 (down 9.29%), $0.077 (down 4.86%), $38.54 (down 4.17%), $1.35 (down 3.80%), and $4.34 (down 1.45%), respectively.

Rankings Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and FTX are $14.59 billion (up 2.8%) and $2.1 billion (up 7.48%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $1.64 billion, which is up 4.16% from yesterday.

DeFi Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $1 (down 0.02%), $23.12 (up 0.67%), $8.28 (up 0.79%), $22,845.06 (up 0.01%), and $7.27 (up 1.26%), respectively.

NFT Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Among the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Flow, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $6.85 (down 0.97%), $1.88 (up 0.09%), $0.99 (up 0.15%), $1.26 (up 0.39%), and $1.71 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.08 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $72.7 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $870.69 billion, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.74 trillion.