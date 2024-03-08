Next Article

The market capitalization of Bitcoin stands at $1.3 trillion

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Tether

11:47 am Mar 08, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed 1.58% over the last 24 hours and is now trading at $66,934.84. It is 8.86% higher than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 3.30% from yesterday and now trades at $3,890.57. It is up by 15.15% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $1.3 trillion and $466.96 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $468.81, a 10.18% increase from yesterday and 15.34% higher than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.66, up 0.46% in the last 24 hours. It is 5.01% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.77 (up 0.55%) and $0.11 (up 9.09%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has gone up by 6.36% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $142.44 (up 3.56%), $10.29 (down 0.33%), $0.000033 (up 9.8%), and $1.15 (up 4.56%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 6.36% while Polka Dot has moved up by 22.24%. Shiba Inu is up 159.11% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 13.28%.

Data

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are FLOKI, THORChain, dogwifhat, Sei, and Pepe. They are trading at $0.00011 (up 37.77%), $7.28 (up 36.19%), $1.99 (up 18.55%), $0.99 (up 17.02%), and $0.0000077 (up 16.79%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.05%), $0.99 (flat), and $1 (up 0.23%), respectively.

Data

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Fetch.ai, NEAR Protocol, Bitget Token, Render, and Quant. They are trading at $2.55 (down 3.82%), $5.40 (down 3.21%), $0.99 (down 3.03%), $9.61 (down 2.47%), and $125.06 (down 2.07%), respectively.

DeFi

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai. They are trading at $42.78 (up 1.87%), $19.77 (up 0.30%), $14.85 (down 0.85%), $14.66 (down 1.36%), and $0.99 (up 0.02%), respectively.

NFT

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $14.66 (down 1.36%), $3.33 (up 4.06%), $2.86 (up 3.64%), $9.62 (down 2.36%), and $3.08 (up 7.25%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.54 trillion, a 1.91% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $135.82 billion, which marks a 24.23% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.7 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.6 trillion.