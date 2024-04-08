Next Article

Solana has gone down by 13% since last week

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

By Mudit Dube 10:42 am Apr 08, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has gained 0.15% in the past 24 hours to trade at $69,439.39. It is 1.51% down compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 1% from yesterday and is currently trading at $3,420.90. It is down 5.12% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $1,367 billion and $410.6 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $581.79, which is 0.97% down from yesterday and a 2.15% fall since last week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after falling down 0.67% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 5.72% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 1.22%) and $0.11 (up 0.41%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $176.23 (down 2.56%), $8.59 (down 0.33%), $0.000022 (down 2.13%), and $0.88 (down 0.99%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 13.01% while Polka Dot is down 11.29%. Shiba Inu has lost 7.49% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 10.42%.

Data

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24 hourly movement, the top five gainers are Nervos Network, Lido DAO, ORDI, Mantle, and Bittensor. They are trading at $0.022 (up 7.63%), $2.69 (up 4.39%), $73.63 (up 4.26%), $1.44 (up 4.14%), and $576.67 (up 3.67%), respectively.

Data

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Wormhole, eCash, Ondo, Maker, and Conflux. They are trading at $0.99 (down 7.95%), $0.000077 (down 7.23%), $0.77 (down 5.46%), $3,528.32 (down 4.67%), and $0.33 (down 3.95%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Uniswap, and Dai are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $48.50 (down 0.48%), $17.60 (down 0.56%), $16.87 (down 1.28%), $11.31 (down 0.41%), and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively.

NFT

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, Immutable, Render, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $16.87 (down 1.28%), $3.25 (up 0.51%), $2.65 (down 2.63%), $9.52 (down 0.94%), and $2.63 (down 0.45%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.6 trillion, a 1.17% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $63.18 billion, which marks a 1.62% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $2.54 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.64 trillion three months ago.