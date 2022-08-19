Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, BNB

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 19, 2022, 11:02 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value is down 3.2% from last week

Bitcoin has shed 2.5% over the last 24 hours and is now trading at $22,815.62. It is 4.7% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.4% from yesterday and is trading at $1,821.60. From the previous week, it is down 3.2%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $436.36 billion and $218.88 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $292.12, which is 4.7% down from yesterday and has fallen 9.7% since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.33, down 2.9% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.5% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 7.7%) and $0.077 (down 7.2%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has declined 10.4% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $38.31 (down 5.9%), $7.84 (down 6.8%), $0.000011 (down 9.5%), and $0.88 (down 6.2%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 10.4% down, while Polka Dot has slipped 14.8%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 9.1% of its value, whereas Polygon has declined 9.3%.

Data Check out today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are Gnosis, Fei USD, USDD, Pax Dollar, and USD Coin. They are trading at $193.43 (up 9.75%), $0.99 (up 0.15%), $1 (up 0.06%), $1 (up 0.02%), and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Stable tokens How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $1 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000099 (down 2.92%).

Data Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Oasis Network, Lido DAO, Filecoin, Gala, and STEPN. They are trading at $0.077 (down 13.65%), $2.14 (down 13.44%), $7.09 (down 13.21%), $0.055 (down 10.57%), and $0.88 (down 10.27%), respectively.

Rankings Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and FTX recorded a volume of $14.63 billion (up 20.43%) and $1.57 billion (up 28.77%), respectively. Meanwhile, Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.76 billion, which is up 19.97% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (up 0.03%), $23.23 (down 0.31%), $22,810.22 (up 0.06%), $7.29 (up 0.38%), and $7.45 (down 0.57%), respectively.

NFT These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $2.42 (up 0.07%), $5.70 (up 0.14%), $0.88 (down 0.04%), $1.12 (down 0.17%), and $1.69 (down 0.09%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.11 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $73.77 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.04 trillion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.23 trillion.