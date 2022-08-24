Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Tether

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 24, 2022, 11:26 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone down 13.5% since last week

Bitcoin has surged by 0.6% in the past 24 hours to trade at $21,355.36. However, it is 10.7% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up by 1.4% from yesterday and is trading at $1,626.09. From last week, it is down 13.5%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $408.43 billion and $195.39 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $298.4, a 0.1% decrease from yesterday and 5.8% lower than last week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after moving up 0.9% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 9.6% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 0.4%) and $0.066 (down 0.9%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has declined 19.3% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $34.92 (down 0.8%), $7.52 (up 1.8%), $0.000011 (flat), and $0.88 (flat), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 19.3%, while Polka Dot is down 15.1%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 16.9% of its value, whereas Polygon's value has declined by 13.2%.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

Chiliz, XDC Network, Bitcoin Cash, Nexo, and Huobi Token are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.22 (up 9.92%), $0.033 (up 9.29%), $131.7 (up 7.12%), $0.99 (up 5.94%), and $4.66 (up 5.67%), respectively.

Stable tokens How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (down 0.1%), and $0.99 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 11.73%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Kusama, Kava, OKB, EOS, and Gnosis. They are trading at $48.75 (down 2.54%), $1.77 (down 2.27%), $17.38 (down 1.9%), $1.75 (down 1.88%), and $162.04 (down 1.84%), respectively.

Rankings Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and FTX recorded a volume of $13.61 billion (up 1.13%) and $1.83 billion (up 8.42%), respectively. Meanwhile, Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.82 billion, an increase of 6.81% from yesterday.

DeFi Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.04%), $23.24 (up 1.03%), $21,314.65 (up 0.36%), $6.95 (up 0.58%), and $7.09 (up 0.67%), respectively.

NFT Take a look at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Chiliz. They are currently trading at $2.11 (up 1.12%), $5.15 (up 0.88%), $0.88 (up 0.89%), $1.04 (up 0.83%), and $0.22 (down 1.34%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap stands at $1.02 trillion, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is valued at $69.58 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was valued at $1.03 trillion, whereas the total capitalization stood at $1.25 trillion three months ago.