Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Tether
Bitcoin has surged by 0.6% in the past 24 hours to trade at $21,355.36. However, it is 10.7% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up by 1.4% from yesterday and is trading at $1,626.09. From last week, it is down 13.5%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $408.43 billion and $195.39 billion, respectively.
BNB is trading at $298.4, a 0.1% decrease from yesterday and 5.8% lower than last week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after moving up 0.9% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 9.6% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 0.4%) and $0.066 (down 0.9%), respectively.
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $34.92 (down 0.8%), $7.52 (up 1.8%), $0.000011 (flat), and $0.88 (flat), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 19.3%, while Polka Dot is down 15.1%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 16.9% of its value, whereas Polygon's value has declined by 13.2%.
Chiliz, XDC Network, Bitcoin Cash, Nexo, and Huobi Token are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.22 (up 9.92%), $0.033 (up 9.29%), $131.7 (up 7.12%), $0.99 (up 5.94%), and $4.66 (up 5.67%), respectively.
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (down 0.1%), and $0.99 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 11.73%).
The biggest losers of the day are Kusama, Kava, OKB, EOS, and Gnosis. They are trading at $48.75 (down 2.54%), $1.77 (down 2.27%), $17.38 (down 1.9%), $1.75 (down 1.88%), and $162.04 (down 1.84%), respectively.
Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and FTX recorded a volume of $13.61 billion (up 1.13%) and $1.83 billion (up 8.42%), respectively. Meanwhile, Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.82 billion, an increase of 6.81% from yesterday.
DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.04%), $23.24 (up 1.03%), $21,314.65 (up 0.36%), $6.95 (up 0.58%), and $7.09 (up 0.67%), respectively.
Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Chiliz. They are currently trading at $2.11 (up 1.12%), $5.15 (up 0.88%), $0.88 (up 0.89%), $1.04 (up 0.83%), and $0.22 (down 1.34%), respectively.
The current global crypto market cap stands at $1.02 trillion, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is valued at $69.58 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was valued at $1.03 trillion, whereas the total capitalization stood at $1.25 trillion three months ago.