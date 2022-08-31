Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 31, 2022, 10:57 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down 3.5% since last week

Bitcoin has slipped 0.5% in the past 24 hours to trade at $20,350.37. It is 5.6% lower than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 1.7% from yesterday and is trading at $1,607.32. From last week, it is down 3.5%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $389.52 billion and $193.61 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is flat compared to yesterday and is trading at $288.86. Compared to last week, it is 3.5% down. The current price of XRP is $0.33, down 0.1% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.2% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 1.6%) and $0.066 (down 1.6%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has fallen 9.1% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $32.46 (down 1%), $7.26 (down 0.9%), $0.000011 (down 1.6%), and $0.88 (up 0.5%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 9.1% while Polka Dot has fallen 5.2%. Shiba Inu has lost 6.7% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 0.5%.

Data Check out today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Lido DAO, Nexo, Theta Fuel, Curve DAO Token, and NEAR Protocol. They are trading at $2.08 (up 9.28%), $1.08 (up 8.36%), $0.066 (up 6.4%), $1.17 (up 5.99%), and $4.31 (up 5.3%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (flat), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 15.85%).

Data Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are eCash, Synthetix, Helium, Chiliz, and EOS. They are trading at $0.000044 (down 7.98%), $3.09 (down 7.59%), $5.63 (down 7.53%), $0.22 (down 6.53%), and $1.43 (down 5.14%), respectively.

Rankings Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and FTX recorded a volume of $17 billion (up 33.91%) and $2.21 billion (up 44.01%), respectively. Meanwhile, Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $2.5 billion which is up 24.67% from yesterday.

DeFi Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.03%), $19.74 (down 0.4%), $20,355.81 (down 0.06%), $6.32 (down 0.35%), and $6.8 (up 0.15%), respectively.

NFT These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $2.02 (down 0.22%), $4.94 (up 0.1%), $0.77 (up 0.17%), $0.99 (up 0.09%), and $1.54 (up 0.18%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap stands at $986.07 billion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is valued at $66.84 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was valued at $1.09 trillion, compared to $1.31 trillion three months ago.