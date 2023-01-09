Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Polygon

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 09, 2023, 11:16 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 9.3% since last week

Bitcoin has surged 1.7% in the past 24 hours to trade at $17,240.66. It is 3.8% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 3.8% from yesterday to trade at $1,312.07. It is up 9.3% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $332.01 billion and $158.04 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $279.41, a 7.0% increase from yesterday and 14.5% higher than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.33, up 3.4% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.0% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 19.8%) and $0.077 (up 5.1%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 65.1% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $16.46 (up 23.7%), $4.94 (up 6.4%), $0.0000088 (up 6.2%), and $0.88 (up 7.5%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 65.1%, while Polka Dot has moved up by 12.9%. Shiba Inu has gained 9.9% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is 13.5% up.

Today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are Zilliqa, Lido DAO, Solana, Optimism, and Cardano. They are trading at $0.022 (up 32.48%), $1.94 (up 29.04%), $16.40 (up 23.14%), $1.32 (up 20.77%), and $0.33 (up 19.91%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (flat), $0.99 (down 0.1%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 4.49%).

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Gemini Dollar and Fei USD. They are trading at $1.01 (down 0.27%) and $0.99 (down 0.05%), respectively.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $9.42 billion (up 154.34%) and $1.29 billion (up 170.62%), respectively. Kraken saw a volume of $0.27 billion, which is up by 158.65% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $1 (down 0.04%), $5.74 (down 0.15%), $12.49 (up 0.56%), $17,234.75 (down 0.02%), and $6.12 (up 0.32%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Theta Network, The Sandbox, Flow, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $4.66 (down 0.70%), $0.88 (up 0.03%), $0.55 (down 0.80%), $0.77 (up 0.78%), and $0.88 (down 0.19%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $824.45 billion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $17.23 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $859.58 billion, compared to $939.38 billion three months ago.