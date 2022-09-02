Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Cardano

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 02, 2022, 11:14 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value is down 6.0% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 0.4% in the past 24 hours, trading at $20,174.81. It is 6.7% lower than last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 2.6% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,594.68. It is down 6.0% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $387.04 billion and $192.23 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $278.54, which is 0.1% up from yesterday and a 7.7% fall since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after moving up 2.2% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.6% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 2.0%) and $0.066 (up 2.5%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana's price has decreased by 10.5% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $31.64 (up 0.7%), $7.25 (up 3.3%), $0.000011 (up 1.3%), and $0.88 (up 4.6%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 10.5%, while Polka Dot has fallen 4.6%. Shiba Inu is down 11.8% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 7.8%.

Data Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Celsius, TerraClassicUSD, EOS, Decred, and yearn.finance. They are trading at $1.42 (up 23.40%), $0.033 (up 17.95%), $1.52 (up 11.09%), $30.06 (up 6.94%), and $9,411.35 (up 5.38%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $0.99 (down 0.1%), $1 (down 0.1%), and $0.99 (down 0.2%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (up 15.39%).

Data Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are UNUS SED LEO, Helium, Synthetix, Nexo, and Quant. They are trading at $5.41 (down 6.90%), $4.88 (down 5.32%), $2.97 (down 3.99%), $1.06 (down 2.66%), and $95.21 (down 0.99%), respectively.

Rankings These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange. Binance and FTX had a 24-hour volume of $15.12 billion (up 8.57%) and $1.67 billion (up 5.67%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange's volume was $1.47 billion, which is up 21.91% from yesterday.

DeFi Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.07%), $19.32 (up 0.08%), $20,161.81 (down 0.11%), $6.32 (down 0.24%), and $6.91 (down 0.33%), respectively.

NFT Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, Tezos, and The Sandbox are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $2.03 (up 0.19%), $4.82 (up 0.18%), $0.77 (down 0.01%), $1.55 (up 0.13%), and $0.99 (down 0.02%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $977.46 billion, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $69.49 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.08 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.23 trillion three months ago.