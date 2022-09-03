Business

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 03, 2022, 03:35 pm

Ethereum's price has gone up by 3.9% since last week

Bitcoin has slipped 0.7% in the past 24 hours to trade at $19,964.68. It is 1.5% lower than the week before. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 1.1% from yesterday and now trades at $1,569.67. It is up 3.9% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $382.05 billion and $188.83 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $277.27, which is 0.1% lower than yesterday and 0.8% down from last week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after falling 0.8% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 2.5% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 3.9%) and $0.066 (down 0.2%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana is down by 1.7% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $31.23 (down 1%), $7.3 (up 1%), $0.000011 (down 0.2%), and $0.88 (flat), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 1.7%, while Polka Dot has risen by 5.2%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 1.3%, whereas Polygon is 15.3% up.

Data Top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Filecoin, Litecoin, yearn.finance, Cardano, and Zcash. They are trading at $6.47 (up 12.15%), $61.55 (up 7.89%), $9,672.58 (up 4.18%), $0.44 (up 3.88%), and $61.31 (up 3.84%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (up 0.2%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (down 12.98%).

Data Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Helium, Celsius, Flow, Curve DAO Token, and Tezos. They are trading at $4.59 (down 5.41%), $1.43 (down 5.3%), $1.92 (down 4.78%), $1.09 (down 4.41%), and $1.5 (down 3.52%), respectively.

Rankings Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange. Binance and FTX had a 24-hour volume of $14.49 billion (up 3.04%) and $1.53 billion (up 1.83%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange's volume was $1.35 billion, which is up 6.77% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink. They are trading at $1 (flat), $18.93 (up 0.47%), $19,956.53 (up 0.17%), $6.33 (up 0.39%), and $6.92 (up 0.36%), respectively.

NFT These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.92 (flat), $4.73 (up 0.5%), $0.77 (up 0.48%), $0.99 (up 0.37%), and $1.5 (up 0.43%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $985.8 billion, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $64.01 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $1.06 trillion last month, whereas three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.26 trillion.