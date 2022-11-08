Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Tether

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Tether

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 08, 2022, 11:30 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone down by 6.8% since last week

Bitcoin has lost 5.7% in the last 24 hours, trading at $19,666.04. It is down 4.0% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 7.7% from yesterday and is trading at $1,466.55. From last week, it is down 6.8%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $379.29 billion and $176.71 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $321.15, which is 5.0% lower than yesterday and 1.6% down since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, down 8.3% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.6% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 6.7%) and $0.11 (down 14.9%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has fallen 19.9% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $26.11 (down 19.5%), $6.51 (down 5.5%), $0.000011 (down 10.3%), and $1.10 (down 8.9%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 19.9%, while Polka Dot has fallen 1.8%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 13.4% of its value, whereas Polygon is 22.0% up.

Data Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are Toncoin, VeChain, Binance USD, TrueUSD, and Tether. They are trading at $1.66 (up 3.96%), $0.022 (up 2.59%), $1 (up 0.04%), $1 (up 0.03%), and $1 (up 0.02%), respectively.

Stable tokens How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Speaking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1.01 (up 0.6%), $1 (up 0.3%), and $1 (up 0.4%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (down 8.99%).

Data Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are FTX Token, Solana, Aptos, BitDAO, and Dogecoin. They are trading at $15.76 (down 29.20%), $25.62 (down 21.03%), $6.14 (down 16.28%), $0.33 (down 15.75%), and $0.099 (down 15.58%), respectively.

Rankings Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX recorded a 24-hour volume of $26.78 billion (up 81.67%) and $3.19 billion (up 84.74%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $2.64 billion, which is up 79.83% from yesterday.

DeFi Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $1 (up 0.14%), $16.59 (down 3.08%), $6.41 (down 1.53%), $19,643.23 (down 0.24%), and $8.27 (down 1.12%), respectively.

NFT Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like othe tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Among the popular NFT tokens are Flow, Chiliz, ApeCoin, Tezos, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $1.58 (down 1.04%), $0.22 (down 4.08%), $4.27 (down 0.70%), $1.27 (down 1%), and $0.77 (down 1.51%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.03 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.26 billion, They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $946.6 billion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.1 trillion.