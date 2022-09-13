Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tether

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 13, 2022, 11:53 am

Ethereum's value has increased by 6.2% since last week

Bitcoin has risen by 2.6% over the last 24 hours to trade at $22,299.48. It is up 12.7% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.7% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,717.51. It is up 6.2% compared to last week. Their market capitalization stands at $427.39 billion and $207.16 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $292.77, which is 0.2% less than yesterday and 5.9% higher than the previous week. Today, XRP's price is $0.33, up 0.9% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.5% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 1.4%) and $0.066 (up 0.4%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana's price has increased by 18.6% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $38.22 (up 9.7%), $7.59 (down 0.9%), $0.000011 (down 0.6%), and $0.99 (up 5.8%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 18.6%, while Polka Dot has moved up by 3.1%. Shiba Inu has gained 2.2% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is 6.2% up.

Data Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Ravencoin, Solana, Hedera, Golem, and Trust Wallet Token. They are trading at $0.066 (up 21.93%), $38.28 (up 9.64%), $0.066 (up 8.09%), $0.33 (up 6.85%), and $1.06 (up 6.10%), respectively.

Stable tokens How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.1%), $1 (up 0.2%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00033 (down 20.99%).

Data Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Terra, Terra Classic, TerraClassicUSD, Curve DAO Token, and Loopring. They are trading at $4.10 (down 22%), $0.00033 (down 20.62%), $0.044 (down 16.84%), $1.13 (down 3.89%), and $0.33 (down 3.54%), respectively.

Rankings Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX recorded a 24-hour volume of $24.6 billion (up 20.35%) and $2.0 billion (up 33.45%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.74 billion, which is up 29.81% from yesterday.

DeFi Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%), $21.31 (down 0.09%), $22,252.81 (up 0.17%), $6.66 (down 0.06%), and $7.70 (up 0.21%), respectively.

NFT Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Decentraland, and The Sandbox are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $2.08 (down 0.41%), $5.67 (down 1.41%), $1.65 (up 0.05%), $0.77 (down 0.20%), and $0.99 (down 0.11%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.06 trillion, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.97 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.17 trillion, compared to $1.08 trillion three months ago.