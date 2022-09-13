Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tether
Bitcoin has risen by 2.6% over the last 24 hours to trade at $22,299.48. It is up 12.7% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.7% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,717.51. It is up 6.2% compared to last week. Their market capitalization stands at $427.39 billion and $207.16 billion, respectively.
BNB is trading at $292.77, which is 0.2% less than yesterday and 5.9% higher than the previous week. Today, XRP's price is $0.33, up 0.9% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.5% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 1.4%) and $0.066 (up 0.4%), respectively.
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $38.22 (up 9.7%), $7.59 (down 0.9%), $0.000011 (down 0.6%), and $0.99 (up 5.8%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 18.6%, while Polka Dot has moved up by 3.1%. Shiba Inu has gained 2.2% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is 6.2% up.
The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Ravencoin, Solana, Hedera, Golem, and Trust Wallet Token. They are trading at $0.066 (up 21.93%), $38.28 (up 9.64%), $0.066 (up 8.09%), $0.33 (up 6.85%), and $1.06 (up 6.10%), respectively.
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.1%), $1 (up 0.2%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00033 (down 20.99%).
The biggest losers of the day are Terra, Terra Classic, TerraClassicUSD, Curve DAO Token, and Loopring. They are trading at $4.10 (down 22%), $0.00033 (down 20.62%), $0.044 (down 16.84%), $1.13 (down 3.89%), and $0.33 (down 3.54%), respectively.
Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX recorded a 24-hour volume of $24.6 billion (up 20.35%) and $2.0 billion (up 33.45%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.74 billion, which is up 29.81% from yesterday.
DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%), $21.31 (down 0.09%), $22,252.81 (up 0.17%), $6.66 (down 0.06%), and $7.70 (up 0.21%), respectively.
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Decentraland, and The Sandbox are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $2.08 (down 0.41%), $5.67 (down 1.41%), $1.65 (up 0.05%), $0.77 (down 0.20%), and $0.99 (down 0.11%), respectively.
The current global crypto market cap is $1.06 trillion, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.97 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.17 trillion, compared to $1.08 trillion three months ago.