Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates

Sep 19, 2022

Ethereum is down 25.7% from last week

Bitcoin has lost 6.2% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $18,818.44. It is 13.4% down compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 10.2% from yesterday and now trades at $1,308.35. It is down 25.7% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $360.35 billion and $157.7 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $262.97, which is 5.5% less than yesterday and 10.8% lower than the previous week. XRP's price is $0.33 today, falling 5.5% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 1.2% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 8.5%) and $0.055 (down 7.3%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana is down by 9.7% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $31.51 (down 6.3%), $6.33 (down 9.8%), $0.000011 (down 9.2%), and $0.77 (down 9.4%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped 9.7% while Polka Dot has declined by 17.6%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 16.6% whereas Polygon has lost 16.4%.

Data Here are our top 3 gainers of the day

Helium, Algorand, and Binance USD are the top three gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $4.51 (up by 3.85%), $0.33 (up by 1.98%), and $1 (up 0.07%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.1%), $1 (flat), and $1 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (down 8.98%).

Data Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Ethereum Classic, Celsius, Ravencoin, Curve DAO Token, and EOS. They are trading at $28.56 (down 16.47%), $1.41 (down 14.66%), $0.044 (down 14.06%), $0.99 (down 13.9%), and $1.26 (down 13.18%), respectively.

Rankings Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX recorded a 24-hour volume of $19.04 billion (up 92.98%) and $1.76 billion (up 96.1%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.48 billion which is up 98.42% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%), $16.91 (up 0.71%), $18,805.54 (down 0.16%), $5.35 (up 0.39%), and $7.22 (up 0.28%), respectively.

NFT Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Chiliz, Tezos, and Decentraland are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.64 (up 0.55%), $5.28 (up 3.73%), $0.22 (up 0.29%), $1.45 (up 0.69%), and $0.77 (up 0.85%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $978.46 billion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $49.56 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was valued at $1.1 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $839.65 billion.