Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether, Ethereum

Sep 20, 2022

Ethereum is down by 20.3% from last week

Bitcoin has risen by 3% in the past 24 hours and is now trading at $19,387.36. It is 13.2% lower than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up by 4% from yesterday and is trading at $1,363.31. From last week, it is down by 20.3%. They have market capitalizations of $370.11 billion and $163.51 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is now trading at $270.35, up 3% from yesterday and 7.7% from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.33, up by 9.2% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.5% higher than the previous week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 1.1%) and $0.055 (up 2.5%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has fallen 13.1% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $32.45 (up 2.8%), $6.33 (flat), $0.000011 (up 1.2%), and $0.77 (up 1.7%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 13.1% while Polka Dot is down 17.2%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 14.7% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 18.3%.

Data Check out today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Terra Classic USD, Algorand, ApeCoin, XRP, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $0.033 (up 16.07%), $0.33 (up 12.41%), $5.81 (up 11.59%), $0.33 (up 9.42%), and $1.82 (up 8.82%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.1%), $1 (flat), and $1 (up 0.2%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00033 (up 7.61%).

Data Today's top 3 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Huobi Token, Chainlink, and USDD. They are trading at $4.46 (down by 0.73%), $7.2 (down by 0.08%), and $0.99 (down by 0.07%), respectively.

Rankings Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX recorded a 24-hour volume of $19.47 billion (up 8.53%) and $1.82 billion (up 22.89%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.49 billion which is up 1.47% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (flat), $17.14 (up 0.13%), $19,361.25 (up 0.07%), $5.49 (down 0.07%), and $7.2 (up 0.1%), respectively.

NFT Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Flow, Chiliz, Tezos, and Decentraland. They are currently trading at $5.81 (up 0.89%), $1.69 (up 0.12%), $0.22 (up 0.73%), $1.5 (up 0.25%), and $0.77 (up 0.17%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $929.48 billion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is valued at $64.41 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation stood at $1.01 trillion last month, in comparison to $901.4 billion three months ago.