Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates

Ethereum is down 3% from last week

Bitcoin has shed 6.4% of its value over the last 24 hours, trading at $18,776.13. It is 0.5% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 6.9% from yesterday and is trading at $1,284.61. From last week, it is down 3%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $360.21 billion and $155.19 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $270.15, down 4.9% from yesterday and 1.4% up from last week. Meanwhile, XRP is trading at $0.44 after falling down 10% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.2% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 5.8%) and $0.055 (down 4.9%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has gone up by 3.2% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $32.4 (down 6.8%), $6.27 (down 7.1%), $0.000011 (down 3.8%), and $0.77 (down 6.4%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 3.2% up while Polka Dot is flat. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 3.9% whereas Polygon has lost 0.9%.

Data Top 5 gainers of the day

Quant, Reserve Rights, Celsius, Neutrino USD, and Binance USD are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $135.72 (up 7.79%), $0.0088 (up 5.95%), $1.53 (up 2.02%), $0.99 (up 0.4%), and $1 (up 0.04%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (flat), $0.99 (flat), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (down 9.56%).

Data Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are XRP, Terra Classic, Ravencoin, Chiliz, and Neo. They are trading at $0.44 (down 10.01%), $0.00022 (down 9.48%), $0.033 (down 9.32%), $0.22 (down 9.29%), and $8.45 (down 8.79%), respectively.

Rankings Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. Binance and FTX recorded a 24-hour volume of $24.59 billion (up 16.91%) and $2.43 billion (up 11.91%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $2.18 billion which is up 6.21% from yesterday.

DeFi Today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (flat), $17.03 (up 0.12%), $6.20 (down 0.63%), $18,759.69 (up 0.15%), and $8.01 (down 0.66%), respectively.

NFT Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Chiliz, Tezos, and Decentraland are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.6 (down 0.07%), $5.34 (down 0.21%), $0.22 (up 0.29%), $1.41 (up 0.02%), and $0.66 (up 0.07%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $938.83 billion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $77.54 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $967.81 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $934.18 billion.