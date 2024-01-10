Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Solana, BNB, Tether

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Solana, BNB, Tether

Jan 10, 2024

Trading at $302 today, BNB is up by 3.87% from last week

Bitcoin has shed 1.60% over the last 24 hours to trade at $46,085.90. It is 2% higher than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 2.71% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,374.86. It has increased by 0.28% compared to last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $902.33 billion and $284.95 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $301.54, up 0.66% from yesterday and 3.87% from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, down 0.71% in the last 24 hours. It is 9.32% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 2.91%) and $0.077 (down 1.02%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 7.71% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $99.42 (down 3.1%), $7.14 (down 4.04%), $0.0000099 (up 1.71%), and $0.88 (down 1.03%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 7.71% down while Polka Dot has slipped 15.64%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 8.73% whereas Polygon has lost 16.62%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Bonk, Helium, Lido DAO, Rocket Pool, and Mantle. They are trading at $0.000011 (up 31.98%), $6.81 (up 23.74%), $3.77 (up 21.29%), $31.04 (up 10.31%), and $0.66 (up 9.23%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.02%), $1 (flat), and $1.000277 (down 0.2%), respectively.

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Klaytn, Stacks, Astar, Beam, and SATS. They are trading at $0.11 (down 33.69%), $1.80 (down 10.13%), $0.11 (down 9.36%), $0.011 (down 9.06%), and $0.00055 (down 8.49%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Injective are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $35.58 (up 3.98%), $13.56 (down 0.23%), $12.71 (down 1.64%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $42.41 (up 2.78%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, Immutable, Render, and Flow are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $12.28 (down 10.74%), $1.85 (down 7.98%), $1.84 (down 8.05%), $3.77 (down 7.08%), and $0.77 (down 9.31%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.71 trillion, a 1.39% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $84.9 billion, which marks a 2.22% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.63 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.07 trillion.