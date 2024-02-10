The market capitalization of Ethereum stands at $301 billion

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether, Solana

By Pradnesh Naik 11:53 am Feb 10, 202411:53 am

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed 2.88% over the last 24 hours, trading at $47,393.91. It is 9.86% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 2.45% from yesterday and is trading at $2,505.17. From the previous week, it is up by 7.86%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $929.92 billion and $301.16 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $325.3, up 1.43% from yesterday and 7.33% higher than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, up 1.41% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.55% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 0.51%) and $0.088 (up 1.43%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has risen 10.66% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $110.26 (up 5.24%), $7.22 (up 2.21%), $0.0000099 (up 1.13%), and $0.88 (up 2.4%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 10.66% while Polka Dot has risen by 4.04%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 3.27% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 7.96%.

Data

Here are the top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Bonk, Pendle, Sui, Immutable, and Terra Classic. They are trading at $0.000011 (up 24.15%), $3.36 (up 16.46%), $1.77 (up 13.25%), $2.66 (up 12.87%), and $0.00011 (up 12.13%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Status of popular stablecoins today

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, including Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (up 0.11%), $1 (up 0.02%), and $1 (up 0.22%), respectively.

Data

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Monero, Stacks, Dymension, BitTorrent (New), and WEMIX. They are trading at $121.69 (down 3.62%), $1.79 (down 3.23%), $7.63 (down 3.13%), $0.0000011 (down 2.48%), and $2.23 (down 1.34%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, or decentralized finance, refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap. They are trading at $38.9 (up 8.28%), $18.58 (up 1.73%), $13.03 (up 5.13%), $1 (up 0.05%), and $6.74 (up 5.09%), respectively.

NFT

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow. They are currently trading at $12.43 (down 0.11%), $2.36 (up 3.31%), $1.85 (up 10.49%), $4.52 (down 0.49%), and $0.88 (up 8.08%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.78 trillion, a 3.35% increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $77.88 billion, which marks a 34.38% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.71 trillion, compared to $1.4 trillion three months ago.