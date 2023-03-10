Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin and Ethereum crash nearly 8%

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 10, 2023, 11:58 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone down by 9.45% since last week

Bitcoin has lost 7.94% in the last 24 hours, trading at $20,021.69. It is 10.48% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 7.63% from yesterday and is trading at $1,421.07. From last week, it is down 9.45%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $386.73 billion and $173.92 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is currently trading at $274.04, down 5.31% from yesterday and 5.61% from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.33, down 3.98% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.39% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 3.37%) and $0.066 (down 8.32%), respectively.

Solana is down by 15.83% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $18.520 (down 2.53%), $5.6000 (down 5.09%), $0.000011 (down 3.53%), and $1.01 (down 4.25%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 15.83%, while Polka Dot has fallen 13.81%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 6.58% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is down 13%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are Aptos, Klaytn, Kava, Gemini Dollar, and PAX Gold. They are trading at $11.30 (up 6.05%), $0.22 (up 3.46%), $0.88 (up 3.03%), $0.99 (up 0.54%), and $1,813.15 (up 0.39%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0%), $1 (up 0%), and $1 (up 0.02%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 6.75%).

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Huobi Token, Conflux, Maker, TRON, and SingularityNET. They are trading at $3.81 (down 21.19%), $0.11 (down 13.04%), $765.35 (down 11.81%), $0.055 (down 11.77%), and $0.33 (down 11.76%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $23.24 billion (up 81.28%) and $1.90 billion (up 61.12%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.82 billion, which is up 67.45 from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Wrapped Bitcoin are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.02%), $14.51 (down 5.60%), $5.65 (down 7.91%), $6.18 (down 6.32%), and $20,019.42 (down 7.92%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Decentraland, Tezos, and Flow are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.01 (down 9.90%), $4.80 (down 6.64%), $0.55 (down 6.77%), $1 (down 3.96%), and $0.88 (down 6.90%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $944.17 billion, a 5.04% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $57.77 billion, which marks a 30.35% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.02 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $853.45 billion.