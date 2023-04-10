Business

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 10, 2023, 10:53 am 3 min read

BNB is up 1.16% compared to last week

Bitcoin has risen 0.94% over the last 24 hours to trade at $28,312.95. It is up 2.38% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.37% from yesterday and is trading at $1,860.36. From the previous week, it is up 4.85%. They have market capitalizations of $547.64 billion and $224.17 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $313.17, which is 0.58% more than yesterday and 1.16% higher than the previous week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, down 0.62% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.46% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 0.41%) and $0.088 (up 1.42%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 1.19% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.29 (up 0.80%), $6.1600 (flat), $0.000011 (down 0.36%), and $1.09 (down 1.03%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is up 1.19% while Polka Dot has moved up by 0.95%. Shiba Inu has lost 2.67% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 1.34%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Stacks, Injective, SingularityNET, Render Token, and XDC Network are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.88 (up 8.46%), $5.72 (up 4.80%), $0.33 (up 3.41%), $1.30 (up 2.79%), and $0.044 (up 2.68%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.01%) and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 1.81%).

Here are the top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Chiliz, Curve DAO Token, Frax Share, Lido DAO, and IOTA. They are trading at $0.11 (down 4.55%), $1 (down 2.66%), $8.79 (down 2.64%), $2.35 (down 2.19%), and $0.22 (down 2.09%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $7.25 billion (up 45.22%) and $0.56 billion (up 27.33%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.23 billion which is up 59.97% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $17.55 (up 0.23%), $0.99 (up 0.03%), $28,337.74 (up 1.01%), $7.18 (up 0.23%), and $5.89 (down 0.36%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Stacks, Decentraland, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.23 (up 0.83%), $5.04 (up 2.41%), $0.88 (up 8.35%), $0.55 (up 0.04%), and $1.04 (down 1.68%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.18 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $27.34 billion, both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $944.17 billion, compared to $848.14 billion three months ago.