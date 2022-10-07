Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Cardano

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 07, 2022, 11:40 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 1.3% since last week

Bitcoin has lost 1.9% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $19,925.80. It is 1.9% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 1.4% from yesterday and is trading at $1,353.17. From last week, it is up 1.3%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $382.03 billion and $163.53 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $283.12, a 4.1% decrease from yesterday and 0.2% lower than last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after falling 2.4% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.1% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 1.8%) and $0.066 (down 3.8%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has fallen 1.5% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $33.44 (down 2.6%), $6.35 (down 1.8%), $0.000011 (down 2.8%), and $0.88 (down 0.9%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 1.5%, while Polka Dot is down 1.1%. Shiba Inu has gained 0.4% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is 9.9% up.

Data Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are Casper, XDC Network, Ravencoin, STEPN, and Huobi Token. They are trading at $0.033 (up 9.60%), $0.033 (up 4.52%), $0.033 (up 3.42%), $0.66 (up 1.67%), and $4.15 (up 1.59%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.1%), $0.99 (flat), and $0.99 (down 0.2%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (down 3.48%).

Data Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Helium, BNB, Lido DAO, UNUS SED LEO, and Dogecoin. They are trading at $5.05 (down 7.96%), $283.14 (down 4.27%), $1.49 (down 4.13%), $4.07 (down 3.67%), and $0.066 (down 3.59%), respectively.

Rankings These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange. Binance and FTX had a 24-hour volume of $12.97 billion (up 11.77%) and $1.39 billion (up 3.54%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange's volume was $1.8 billion, which is up 7.27% from yesterday.

DeFi Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $6.95 (down 0.74%), $17.05 (down 0.42%), $19,960.61 (down 0.24%), and $7.68 (down 0.39%), respectively.

NFT Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Decentraland, and Chiliz are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.68 (down 0.40%), $5.18 (down 0.38%), $1.42 (down 0.23%), $0.66 (down 0.29%), and $0.22 (down 0.59%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $956.46 billion, a 0.74% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $59.71 billion, which marks a 5.05% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $946.03 billion, compared to $923.32 billion three months ago.