Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Tether

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 10, 2023 | 10:42 am 3 min read

BNB is down 0.55% since yesterday

Bitcoin has shed 0.74% over the last 24 hours, trading at $29,524.76. It is 1.4% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 0.27% from yesterday and is trading at $1,850.73. From last week, it is up 0.78%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $574.32 billion and $222.37 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is currently trading at $243.08, down 0.55% from yesterday and 1.41% up from last week. XRP is trading at $0.66 after falling 0.85% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.26% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 0.68%) and $0.077 (up 1.06%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 4.78% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $24.25 (down 0.55%), $5.04 (down 0.22%), $0.0000099 (up 2.63%), and $0.66 (down 0.22%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 4.78% while Polka Dot has gained 0.11%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 19.32% whereas Polygon is 1.23% up.

Here are the top gainers of the day

Aptos, Rocket Pool, Pepe, Uniswap, and THORChain are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $7.44 (up 11.09%), $27.83 (up 7.83%), $0.0000011 (up 4.08%), $6.29 (up 3.77%), and $1.03 (up 3.61%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (down 0.05%) and $0.99 (flat), respectively.

Check out today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are Optimism, Hedera, Injective, XDC Network, and Bone ShibaSwap. They are trading at $1.56 (down 7.51%), $0.055 (down 6.43%), $7.62 (down 5.71%), $0.066 (down 5.39%), and $1.61 (down 1.97%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $29,537.20 (down 0.67%), $12.55 (down 0.75%), $7.62 (up 2.67%), and $6.29 (up 3.76%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Axie Infinity, The Sandbox, Stacks, and Immutable are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.07 (down 0.75%), $5.93 (up 0.42%), $0.44 (down 0.53%), $0.55 (down 1%), and $0.77 (down 1.38%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.18 trillion, a 0.34% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $35.55 billion, which marks a 1.28% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.17 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.14 trillion.

