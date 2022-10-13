Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 13, 2022, 11:45 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down 4.9% from last week

Bitcoin has climbed 0.1% over the last 24 hours and is trading at $19,109.48. It is 5.2% lower than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.3% from yesterday and is now trading at $1,286.77. It is down 4.9% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $365.92 billion and $155.53 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $269.28, a 1% decrease from yesterday and 8.4% lower than last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, down 3.3% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.9% lower than last week. Meanwhile, Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 4.9%) and $0.055 (down 2.1%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana's price has decreased by 10% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $30.69 (down 1.5%), $6.09 (down 1.7%), $0.000011 (down 2.7%), and $0.77 (down 3.6%), respectively. According to the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 10% while Polka Dot is down 5.3%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 12.3% whereas Polygon has lost 10.2%.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Huobi Token, Terra, KuCoin Token, OKB, and Casper. They are trading at $7.23 (up 11.29%), $2.72 (up 4.9%), $9.14 (up 4%), $16.53 (up 3.92%), and $0.033 (up 3.32%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (flat), $0.99 (flat), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (down 1.76%).

Data Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Terra Classic USD, Klaytn, Lido DAO, Internet Computer, and NEAR Protocol. They are trading at $0.044 (down 10.48%), $0.11 (down 7.65%), $1.22 (down 7.1%), $4.94 (down 6.03%), and $3 (down 5.6%), respectively.

Rankings Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and FTX are $9.99 billion (up 16.95%) and $0.79 billion (up 16.39%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $1.17 billion which is up 20.47% from yesterday.

DeFi Today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Uniswap, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%), $19,078.99 (up 0.01%), $15.58 (down 0.08%), $5.77 (down 0.31%), and $6.94 (down 0.32%), respectively.

NFT Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Decentraland, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $1.51 (up 0.44%), $4.65 (up 0.91%), $1.33 (up 0.32%), $0.66 (down 0.04%), and $0.77 (down 0.05%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $921.63 billion, a 0.44% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $44.72 billion, which marks a 15.08% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.07 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $863.77 billion.