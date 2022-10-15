Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 15, 2022, 10:58 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down 2% compared to last week

Bitcoin has dropped 3.1% in the past 24 hours to trade at $19,187.38. Compared to last week, it is 1.4% down. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 2.2% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,298.37. It is down 2% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $368.04 billion and $157.06 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $270.34, which is 1.6% lower than yesterday and 4.2% down since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, down 2.3% in the last 24 hours. It is 5.6% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 4.6%) and $0.055 (down 2.8%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has declined 8.4% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $30.17 (down 5.1%), $6.06 (down 2.8%), $0.000011 (down 2.7%), and $0.77 (down 0.5%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 8.4% while Polka Dot is down 3.8%. Shiba Inu is down 7% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 3.6%.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Terra, TRON, UNUS SED LEO, BitTorrent-New, and KuCoin Token. They are trading at $2.87 (up 4.45%), $0.066 (up 3.62%), $4.45 (up 3.23%), $0.00000077 (up 2.41%), and $9.78 (up 2.19%), respectively.

Stable tokens How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (flat), $0.99 (down 0.1%), and $0.99 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (down 4.5%).

Data Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Terra Classic USD, Chiliz, Synthetix, Helium, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $0.044 (down 11.25%), $0.11 (down 6.41%), $2.08 (down 5.97%), $4.4 (down 5.51%), and $4.9 (down 5.41%), respectively.

Rankings Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. Binance and FTX had a 24-hour volume of $14.13 billion (up 41.44%) and $1.23 billion (up 49.35%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange's volume was $1.79 billion which is up 38.18% from yesterday.

DeFi These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $1 (up by 0.03%), $6.26 (down 0.04%), $19,202.27 (down 0.01%), $15.71 (up by 0.04%), and $6.92 (up by 0.3%), respectively.

NFT Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Decentraland, and The Sandbox are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.5 (down 0.11%), $4.53 (flat), $1.36 (up 0.21%), $0.66 (down 0.05%), and $0.77 (down 0.33%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $919.2 billion, a 0.44% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.64 billion, which marks a 17.92% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1 trillion, compared to $924.68 billion three months ago.