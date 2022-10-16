Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Tether

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 16, 2022, 11:27 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down 2.2% compared to last week

Bitcoin has lost 0.1% of its value in the last 24 hours, trading at $19,153.39. It is down by 1.4% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.8% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,286.87. It is down 2.2% compared to last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $367.17 billion and $154.9 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $270.09, a 0.1% decrease from yesterday and 2.2% lower than last week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after falling down 0.1% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 5.9% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 0.3%) and $0.055 (up 0.8%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has gone down by 8.5% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $29.84 (down 0.9%), $6.15 (up 1.4%), $0.000011 (up 1%), and $0.77 (down 0.2%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 8.5%, while Polka Dot has fallen 2.5%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 6% of its value, whereas Polygon has declined 2.1%.

Data Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Casper, Quant, Decred, Elrond, and EOS. They are trading at $0.044 (up 20.07%), $183.14 (up 6.88%), $25.85 (up 4.71%), $56.58 (up 4.69%), and $1.06 (up 4.37%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.1%), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (down 2.62%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Terra Classic USD, Terra, BitTorrent-New, TRON, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.044 (down 9.47%), $2.68 (down 7.03%), $0.00000077 (down 3.29%), $0.066 (down 3.25%), and $6.06 (down 3.1%), respectively.

Rankings Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. Binance and FTX recorded a 24-hour volume of $7.68 billion (up 50.18%) and $0.43 billion (up 62.94%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $0.64 billion, which is up 63.04% from yesterday.

DeFi These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, Avalanche, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.03%), $19,136.65 (up 0.01%), $6.06 (up 0.48%), $15.55 (up 0.26%), and $7.12 (up 0.48%), respectively.

NFT Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Decentraland, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $1.49 (up 0.37%), $4.54 (up 0.99%), $1.37 (up 0.12%), $0.66 (up 0.34%), and $0.77 (up 0.32%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $913.08 billion, a 0.67% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $4.16 billion, which marks a 9.76% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $960.06 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $935.91 billion three months ago.