Market capitalization of Bitcoin stands at $1,365 billion

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

10:42 am Mar 11, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has lost 1.52% in the last 24 hours, trading at $68,533.35. It is up 7.71% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 2.48% from yesterday, and is trading at $3,854.36. From the previous week, it is up 10.62%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have a market capitalization of $1,365 billion and $463.42 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed?

BNB is trading at $521.69, a 5.65% increase from yesterday and 25.71% higher than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.66, down 2.86% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.76% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.77 (down 3.49%) and $0.11 (down 6.53%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana's price has increased by 8.37% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $140.64 (down 4.48%), $10.43 (down 0.55%), $0.000033 (down 8.45%), and $1.19 (up 1.94%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 8.37%, while Polka Dot has gained 6.75%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 40.96%, whereas Polygon is 8.1% up.

Data

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24 hourly movement are Gala, Pyth Network, Theta Network, NEAR Protocol, and FLOKI. They are trading at $0.077 (up 26.13%), $0.88 (up 20.59%), $3.47 (up 12.76%), $6.83 (up 12.12%), and $0.00022 (up 11.27%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What's going on with the popular stablecoins?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.14%), $1 (flat), and $536.9995 (up 11.87%), respectively.

Data

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are JasmyCoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe, Bonk, and Ronin. They are trading at $0.022 (down 8.87%), $0.000033 (down 8.32%), $0.0000088 (down 7.75%), $0.000033 (down 6.89%), and $3.66 (down 6.87%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai. They are trading at $41.55 (down 3.71%), $21.31 (up 6.91%), $14.11 (down 1.23%), $13.99 (down 3.85%), and $0.99 (down 0.03%), respectively.

NFT

Top 5 NFT tokens of the day

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Render, Stacks, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $13.98 (down 3.87%), $3.49 (up 0.59%), $11.65 (down 2.82%), $2.99 (down 3.08%), and $3.48 (up 12.89%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.61 trillion, a 0.26% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $110.85 billion, which marks a 25.28% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.8 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.64 trillion three months ago.