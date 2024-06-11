Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Polygon
Bitcoin has shed 2.32% over the last 24 hours, trading at $68,011.97. It is 1.48% lower than previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 3.38% from yesterday and is trading at $3,563.91. From last week, it is down 5.24%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $1,340 billion and $428 billion, respectively.
How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?
BNB is trading at $619.95, which is 7.10% less than yesterday and 1.58% lower from previous week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, down 2.29% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.35% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 1.84%) and $0.11 (down 3.11%), respectively.
Solana's price has decreased by 7.24% since last week
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $154.08 (down 3.68%), $6.44 (down 0.33%), $0.000022 (down 3.51%), and $0.66 (up 0.066%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 7.24% while Polka Dot has fallen 7.97%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 5.42% whereas Polygon has lost 8.34%.
Top 5 gainers of the day
The top five gainers based on the 24 hour movement are Gnosis, Injective, Oasis, Flare, and Akash Network. They are trading at $350.23 (up 7.83%), $28.56 (up 3.42%), $0.11 (up 2.43%), $0.022 (up 2.37%), and $4.33 (up 2.24%), respectively.
Check out today's top 5 losers
The biggest losers of the day are Notcoin, Wormhole, JasmyCoin, MANTRA, and FLOKI. They are trading at $0.011 (down 15.60%), $0.55 (down 15.18%), $0.033 (down 10.57%), $0.99 (down 9.75%), and $0.00022 (down 8.55%), respectively.
These are the leading DeFi tokens today
DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $32.17 (down 2.13%), $15.64 (down 3.31%), $9.73 (down 0.70%), $0.99 (up 0.02%), and $10.69 (down 2.27%), respectively.
Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $10.69 (down 2.27%), $8.37 (down 7.57%), $2.12 (down 6.30%), $1.92 (down 4.53%), and $1.88 (down 3.78%), respectively.
Total cryptocurrency market capitalization
The current global crypto market cap is $2.53 trillion, a 0.94% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $65.9 billion, which marks a 35.88% increase. The global crypto market cap was $2.25 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $2.61 trillion.