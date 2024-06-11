Next Article

The market capitalization of Bitcoin is now at $1,340 billion

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Polygon

10:43 am Jun 11, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has shed 2.32% over the last 24 hours, trading at $68,011.97. It is 1.48% lower than previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 3.38% from yesterday and is trading at $3,563.91. From last week, it is down 5.24%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $1,340 billion and $428 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $619.95, which is 7.10% less than yesterday and 1.58% lower from previous week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, down 2.29% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.35% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 1.84%) and $0.11 (down 3.11%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana's price has decreased by 7.24% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $154.08 (down 3.68%), $6.44 (down 0.33%), $0.000022 (down 3.51%), and $0.66 (up 0.066%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 7.24% while Polka Dot has fallen 7.97%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 5.42% whereas Polygon has lost 8.34%.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24 hour movement are Gnosis, Injective, Oasis, Flare, and Akash Network. They are trading at $350.23 (up 7.83%), $28.56 (up 3.42%), $0.11 (up 2.43%), $0.022 (up 2.37%), and $4.33 (up 2.24%), respectively.

Data

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Notcoin, Wormhole, JasmyCoin, MANTRA, and FLOKI. They are trading at $0.011 (down 15.60%), $0.55 (down 15.18%), $0.033 (down 10.57%), $0.99 (down 9.75%), and $0.00022 (down 8.55%), respectively.

DeFi

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $32.17 (down 2.13%), $15.64 (down 3.31%), $9.73 (down 0.70%), $0.99 (up 0.02%), and $10.69 (down 2.27%), respectively.

NFT

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $10.69 (down 2.27%), $8.37 (down 7.57%), $2.12 (down 6.30%), $1.92 (down 4.53%), and $1.88 (down 3.78%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.53 trillion, a 0.94% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $65.9 billion, which marks a 35.88% increase. The global crypto market cap was $2.25 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $2.61 trillion.