Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 11, 2023 | 10:57 am 3 min read

XRP is down 0.54% from yesterday

Bitcoin has lost 0.20% in the last 24 hours, trading at $25,756.49. It is 0.93% down compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.83% from yesterday and now trades at $1,610.03. It is down 1.76% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $501.79 billion and $193.56 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is currently trading at $211.65, down 0.52% from yesterday and 1.80% from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, down 0.54% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.08% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.09%) and $0.066 (down 0.79%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 7.87% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $18.26 (down 0.77%), $4.12 (down 0.99%), $0.0000077 (down 1.0%), and $0.55 (down 0.44%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 7.87% while Polka Dot has fallen 3.8%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 5.73% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 4.65%.

Take a look at today's top gainers

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Stellar, Render, Synthetix, Injective, and Astar. They are trading at $0.11 (up 3.84%), $1.50 (up 2.39%), $2.14 (up 2.36%), $6.64 (up 2.06%), and $0.055 (up 1.87%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (down 0.03%) and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Check out the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Trust Wallet Token, Arbitrum, GMX, ApeCoin, and Frax Share. They are trading at $0.77 (down 4.31%), $0.88 (down 4.15%), $30.99 (down 4.11%), $1.22 (down 3.80%), and $5.01 (down 3.61%), respectively.

These are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.04%), $25,746.09 (down 0.23%), $9.44 (up 0.30%), $5.99 (down 1.08%), and $4.21 (down 0.42%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Tezos, Stacks, Axie Infinity, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $3.08 (down 2.08%), $0.66 (down 1.10%), $0.44 (down 0.16%), $4.36 (down 1.28%), and $0.22 (down 0.61%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.04 trillion, a 0.77% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $20.28 billion, which marks a 50.89% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.17 trillion, compared to $1.05 trillion three months ago.

