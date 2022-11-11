Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 11, 2022, 12:22 pm 3 min read

FTX Token's value has gone up by 30.14% in the last 24 hours

Bitcoin has risen 3.2% over the last 24 hours to trade at $17,236.51. It is down 14.7% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 5.4% from yesterday to trade at $1,259.09. It has fallen 17.8% from last week. The two popular tokens have a market capitalization of $330.8 billion and $151.48 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $295.91, which is 4.8% up from yesterday and down 10.2% since last week. XRP's price is $0.33 today, increasing by 4.1% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 14.8% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.9%) and $0.088 (up 2.9%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana's price has decreased by 44.0% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $17.27 (up 11.2%), $5.77 (flat), $0.000011 (up 2.6%), and $1.08 (up 12.9%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 44.0% down, while Polka Dot has slipped 10.1%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 13.7%, whereas Polygon is 13.6% up.

Data Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are FTX Token, Chiliz, Chain, Lido DAO, and Polygon. They are trading at $3.15 (up 30.14%), $0.22 (up 24.31%), $0.044 (up 18.26%), $1.19 (up 14.43%), and $1.08 (up 13.93%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (up 0.2%), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (down 0.9%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 0.97%).

Data Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are ImmutableX, Quant, Huobi Token, TRON, and Hedera. They are trading at $0.44 (down 6.86%), $119.77 (down 3.84%), $6.05 (down 3.14%), $0.055 (down 1.98%), and $0.044 (down 1.44%), respectively.

Rankings Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $33.28 billion (up 29.82%) and $3.94 billion (up 33.17%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $1.78 billion which is up 17.88% from yesterday.

DeFi These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $1 (down 0.12%), $14.91 (down 0.20%), $5.64 (up 0.08%), $17,193.09 (up 0.15%), and $6.95 (up 0.38%), respectively.

NFT Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Flow, Chiliz, ApeCoin, Tezos, and Theta Network are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.31 (up 0.15%), $0.22 (up 1.75%), $3.30 (up 0.21%), $1.09 (down 0.28%), and $0.99 (down 0.09%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $794.33 billion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $184.33 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $924.51 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.14 trillion three months ago.